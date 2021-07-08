China has become too risky. How to play it safe.

Text size





One of the most useful lessons for successful investing is to be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy. Xi Jinping seems determined to refute the axiom.

The Chinese leader has targeted many top tech companies in what appears to be, at a minimum, an effort to monitor data on Chinese citizens at home and possibly overseas as well. The moves are also crude reminders to increasingly prominent Chinese technocrats that Xi is more powerful than anyone else.

Until recently, the Chinese government seemed to content itself with slapping companies, but a new regulatory era seems to have started and investors are reacting differently than in the past.

China’s recent punitive actions have historically attracted hard-line investors who have used bullish stock and options strategies in anticipation of an upcoming rally in stocks. But not this time. So far, the really notable trades are hedge strategies that would rise in value if Chinese stocks continued to fall.

Earlier this week, an investor adjusted an existing position in the



iShares China Large-Cap



exchange-traded fund (ticker: FXI) by taking profits on 5,000 August puts at $ 46 and buying 10,000 August puts at $ 43 for 75 cents credit. The ETF was recently around $ 44. Similar exchanges took place in the



KraneShares CSI China Internet



ETF (KWEB), when an investor rolled 20,000 puts from $ 64 in July to $ 60 in July. Another investor bought 10,000 $ 60 puts in July. The ETF was recently around $ 62.

Newsletter Sign-Up New features and strengths of Barron’s product Receive new features and featured products from Barron. You can unsubscribe anytime.

Consider what happened to DiDi Global (DIDI). The carpooling app has just been made public on the New York Stock Exchange. The June 30 offer of $ 4.4 billion was one of the largest of the year, demonstrating investor interest in Chinese tech companies.



Goldman Sachs,



Morgan stanley,



and JPMorgan were the primary underwriters. Investors were enthusiastic. The deal size was increased to 316.8 million shares from 288 million.

But two days after the initial public offering, China’s Cyberspace Administration began probing DiDi on data security issues. The government ordered Chinese app stores to remove DiDi, and the DiDis share price collapsed. Two other Chinese companies listed in the United States



Complete Truck Alliance



(YMM), a truck call app, and



Kanzhun



(BZ), an online recruiting platform, was hit in a similar investigation.

While we have long advised patient investors to take advantage of weak stock prices for major Chinese stocks, the increased belligerence of the Chinese government towards many of the country’s top companies, especially those that collect data on people, makes investing in China at this time so perilous that it may not no longer makes sense to most people.

Existing positions can be managed by simply selling upside call options that expire in about a month and are, say, about 5% above the associated stock prices. This crush strategy will help investors get paid to wait for a rally, if it does.

With DiDi at $ 11.91, for example, the August $ 12.50 call could sell for around $ 1.30. The exchange is a little solace for anyone who’s embraced the excitement of the IPO, but it offers shareholders a way to potentially improve returns while waiting for better days.

Establishing new positions in Chinese tech stocks is likely to prove too risky until it becomes possible to assess what the government might do next to exert control over the sector.

The rise of China’s middle class remains one of the biggest economic events we’ve probably seen in our lifetime, but Xi turns out to be an unreliable counterpart.

Steven M. Sears is President and Chief Operating Officer of Options Solutions, an asset management company. Neither he nor the company has a position in the options or underlying securities mentioned in this column.

E-mail: [email protected]