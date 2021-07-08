Prime Minister Imran Khan launches Pakistan’s first electric bicycle





In a ceremony today, Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled Pakistan’s first ever environmentally friendly electric motorcycle (E-bike).

The prime minister praised the effort at a ceremony, adding that his administration will take steps to ensure Pakistan produces money.

He said that if Pakistan does not create its own wealth, it will be forced to regularly seek loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Our people have been tested time and time again, and each time they have done well, he said, praising the common generosity of Pakistanis.

The prime minister said his administration is committed to saving taxpayers’ money through austerity measures.

We are taking these steps to ensure that public confidence in the government’s tax system is restored, he said.

Electric vehicles, according to Prime Minister Khan, are essential for Pakistan because they will help reduce pollution. He lamented the failure of past administrations to preserve the environment, stressing the importance of the government’s Billion Tree Tsunami program.

Pakistani cities, according to the prime minister, are growing rapidly due to the increase in population. Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi, he said, have grown rapidly and continue to do so without planning.

He said that as these cities developed without proper planning, they faced problems with water, pollution and other hardships.

Prime Minister Khan has expressed remorse for past administrations’ use of IMF loans, which he says have hampered wealth creation. He said it was essential for Pakistan to use its own raw resources to produce goods in order to reduce its dependence on imports.

The more dollars going into a country makes it rich, he said. On the other hand, if the dollars start to come out more than they come in, the country becomes impoverished, added the Prime Minister.

The introduction of the E-Bike was part of the Pakistani government’s five-year Electric Car Policy 2020-2025, which was passed last year and aimed to create a strong electric vehicle industry with a 30% share and 90% in passenger vehicles and heavy goods vehicles, respectively, by 2030 and 2040.

The main features of the policy were a gradual transition for the automotive sector, as it would include two- and three-wheelers as well as large utility vehicles, with incentives for manufacturers.

The Prime Minister’s electric bicycle was designed by a Pakistani company, Jolta Electric, and has been hailed as an important step towards the electrification of the country’s automotive sector.

The E-Bike, which will be offered in a variety of versions, including the JE-70, JE-70 L, JE-70 D, JE-100 L, JE-125 L, JE-Scooty and JE-Sports Bike, is energy efficient and can be charged overnight, among other benefits.

Different models of Jolta E-Bike have different speed specifications ranging from 10 to 60 kilometers per hour and can cover a distance of 60 to 100 kilometers with a full charge.

The EV technology provider was Jolta EV Technology, an effort of AUJ Technology Pvt. Ltd, which has developed essential components of electric vehicle kits for two, three and four wheels. He had gone through five years of research, design and production of products in China.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/prime-minister-imran-khan-launches-first-e-bike-in-pakistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos