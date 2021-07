Everyone wants Boris Johnson to announce public holiday after Euro 2020 final

Let’s be honest, people all over England woke up this morning with a headache, and it probably won’t be the most productive day at work. The Three Lions’ historic victory in Wednesday’s semi-final clash against Denmark secured them a place in their first major final since 1966, so yes, last night was important, but Sunday is going to be more important. Ads will be given extended hours to mark the occasion and will serve until 11:15 p.m. to ensure fans can keep pulling pints if the game goes on or, dare I say it, penalties. With all of this in mind, people across the country are asking for time off to recuperate on Monday, which seems really reasonable. Former England defender Gary Neville is among the voices that seem to endorse the move. He said ITV : We have never done this before in our lifetime. We’ve had so much pain, so much dismay and so much disappointment, and now we’re going to a final. “For the next few days these guys have to focus, but we don’t have to. This country is absolutely booming. National holiday, have fun.” Even government officials are reportedly pushing to make July 12 a public holiday, whether England wins or loses the showdown against Italy. Politics reports that the prospect of a national day of celebration was circulating around Whitehall late last night, with authorities trying to determine the feasibility of hosting a last-minute public holiday if Harry Kane ended up lifting the trophy. One thing’s for sure, if they decide to give the audience a break the next morning, it’s going to be okay with, well, everyone. On social media, people are asking Boris Johnson to go ahead and give the green light to the idea: Inevitably, someone started a petition, which had collected more than 27,500 signatures on Thursday at 10:15 a.m.: Snickers has also jumped into the action, pledging to bring back its iconic Marathon bar if July 12 becomes a public holiday: Everyone was saying that no matter what the outcome, people won’t be able to concentrate very much by 9 a.m. on Monday. Give us a day off and we promise to work really hard on Tuesday or maybe Wednesday

