Politics
The Jokowi working group participates in the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry: it’s vaccinated, safe
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Head of Health Management Covid-19 Working Group, Alexander KGinting did not question the presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the National Conference of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (National Chamber of Commerce and Industry), in Kendari, southeast Sulawesi, on June 30, 2021.
We know that in addition to Jokowi, the coordinating minister of the economy, Airlangga Hartato, was also present.
Jokowi and Airlangga’s presence at the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) was once again in the spotlight after it was found that a number of participants in the activity had confirmed positive for Covid-19 thereafter. Indeed, one of the members of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry died as a result of exposure to Covid-19.
Alex believes Jokowi and Airlangga are safe from transmission of Covid-19, especially since both state officials have been vaccinated.
“They have been vaccinated. Those who have been vaccinated are definitely safer,” Alex told Lebih CNNIndonesia.com, Thursday (7/7).
In addition, Alex also said that Jokowi and Airlangga’s entourage would certainly do a PCR or rapid antigen test after attending the national conference. So he thinks there is no need to worry.
“The entourage took the plane to return home-fast,” he said
Additionally, regarding the management of Covid-19, Alex said that all participants of the national conference will also be tested and contact tracing (trace) positive confirmation of exposure to the corona virus. He also said he would highlight the parties who did not receive the vaccine, both the participants and those who have close contact with the participants.
“Contacts search performed on people in close contact, symptomatic and confirmed. The most important are those who have not been vaccinated, ”he said.
Regarding the alleged Covid-19 cluster at the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he replied, “Well, this is the business of the Kendari Health Unit and its contact tracing team. It is up to the local district / town PPKM to assess whether there are any violations of prokes or not. “
For information, Airlangga is a survivor of the Covid. This was known after he, who is also the chairman of the Committee for the Management of Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN), carried out a recovering plasma donor on January 18, 2021. It is known that donors of plasma can only be made by Covid-19 survivors.
The situation in which Airlangga was a Covid survivor at that time has become a public unrest, as the official had never been released before being exposed to the corona virus. Indeed, the presidential palace was affected by the outcry that Airlangga had tested positive for Covid at that time.
On January 19, 2021, the head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono admitted that his party was not aware of Airlangga’s health history at the time.
Heru said it should be the ministry’s business. He felt that the spokesperson for the ministry should be the one announcing Airlangga’s health.
“We don’t even know if it’s positive. If I and members of the presidential secretariat don’t know, there is no official notification,” Heru told reporters at the time.
(yla / child)
[Gambas:Video CNN]
Sources
2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210708154756-20-665077/satgas-soal-jokowi-hadiri-munas-kadin-sudah-divaksin-aman
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
