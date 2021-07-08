[Cek Fakta] Jokowi fires Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan? This is the fact





A video was circulated with the narration of the headline that President Joko Widodo sacked Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Video circulating on youtube. SAFA’s youtube channel 651 shared this video on July 8, 2021. The video is titled “N6AMUK! JKW FIRE LUHUT, I CANNOT TAKE CARE OF PPKM !!”. On the cover page of the video, there is the following story. “Geruduk !!! JKW Pecar Lord Luhut !!! Attention … Angry Pakde !!!”



Search: From team search results medcom fact check, Jokowi’s claim to fire Luhut is false. In fact, there is no valid information about it. Reported cnnindonesia.comLuhut himself has been appointed by President Joko Widodo to lead the national implementation of the Micro-Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) to combat the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). The spokesperson for the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment Jodi Mahardi confirmed the appointment. He said the PPKM tightening would apply to two large islands. “That’s right, the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment has been appointed by President Jokowi as emergency coordinator of PPKM for the islands of Java and Bali,” Jodi said in a written statement on Tuesday 29 June 2021. Conclusion: Jokowi’s claim to fire Luhut is false. In fact, there is no valid information about it. This information is a hoax manufactured content (false content). Manufactured content is considered the most dangerous type of fake content. This content was created with 100% content and cannot be substantiated in fact. Usually, the fabricated content comes in the form of bogus job postings and the like.



