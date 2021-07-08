PM launches Pakistan’s first eco-friendly electric bicycle





Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government has given a new roadmap to protect future generations from global warming, encourage wealth creation and improve tax collection.

He was addressing a ceremony Thursday linked to the launch of Pakistan’s first environmentally friendly electric bicycle in Islamabad.

Imran Khan said our electric vehicle policy is part of the government’s clean and green initiative.

Calling the making of electric bikes a futuristic and positive step, he said that we need to make electric buses and cars in order to solve the pollution problem in big cities where the pollution level has reached dangerous levels. In addition, he said that we are also executing a ten billion tree tsunami project and preparing master plans for cities to deal with the problem.

Regarding wealth creation, the prime minister said he will be assured that auto parts including motorcycles and other raw materials are made locally.

He said that the local production of products will be ensured in order to strengthen our exports to solve the balance of payments problem permanently. He assured to extend all possible assistance to strengthen the automotive sector.

The Prime Minister said that a mineral map is also being prepared which will show how rich the country is in natural resources.

Imran Khan said the economy is on an upward trajectory and steps are being taken to ensure sustainable growth.

Referring to the government’s austerity campaign, Imran Khan said that we have significantly reduced spending on the Prime Minister’s House and the Prime Minister’s Secretariat over the past three years. He said our goal is to give taxpayers confidence that their money will be spent for their well-being.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister of Industry and Production Khusro Bakhtiar said a new auto policy will be presented to the government next month for approval. He said the policy will focus on local vehicle production and orient the auto industry towards export.

He said under the electric vehicle policy, three licenses have already been granted while licenses for seventeen other manufacturers are pending. He said the development of charging infrastructure will also be encouraged, which will provide employment opportunities for young people.

He said Pakistan has a good motorcycle manufacturing industry and is considering its exports to Afghanistan, Central Asian states and Africa.

