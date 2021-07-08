Why Chinese Youth Are Kissing Chairman Mao

These attitudes helped make the five volumes of Mao Zedong’s Selected Works popular again. Photos of fashionably dressed young people reading the books on subways, in airports and in cafes circulate online. Students at Tsinghua University Library in Beijing borrowed the book more than any other in 2019 and 2020, according to the library’s official WeChat account.

I will definitely reread the selected works over and over again in the future, a young blogger named Mukangcheng wrote on Douban, a Chinese social media service focused on books, movies, and other media. He has the power to show the light to a person seeking in darkness. It strengthens my weak soul and widens my narrow worldview.

Mukangcheng, who refused to give me his real name, uses an email account called Left Left. His portrait is a red Mao badge. His messages concern the high prices of pork and the lack of money for his phone bills. In 2018, when he visited the site of the First National Communist Party Congress in Shanghai, he wrote on the guestbook, quoting Mao, Never Forget the Class Struggle!

Others commenting online on Selected Works said they saw themselves in young Mao, an educated young villager from a remote province who was trying to succeed in the early 1900s in the large city then known as Beijing. . They usually call Mao professor, a term he preferred to call himself.

Many social media users like to quote the first sentence of the first volume. Who are our enemies? Who are our friends? Mao wrote in 1925. This is a question of primary importance for the revolution.

Many say that their greatest enemies are the capitalists who exploit them. The main target of their anger is Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba’s e-commerce empire. He was once hailed as the embodiment of the Chinese dream. Now they laugh at his comments supporting the 996 work culture and saying that business itself is the greatest philanthropy.

Workers are just money-making tools for people like him, said Xu Yang, 19, who went so far as to say that people like Mr. Ma must be eliminated physically and spiritually. Mr. Ma later returned his words, saying he only wanted to pay tribute to workers who put in long hours out of love for their work.