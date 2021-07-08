Politics
Why Chinese Youth Are Kissing Chairman Mao
They read it in libraries and in the subways. They have organized online book clubs devoted to his works. They uploaded hours of audio and video, spreading the gospel of his revolutionary thought.
Chairman Mao is making a comeback among Chinese Generation Z. The supreme leader of the Communist Party, whose decades of uninterrupted political campaigns have claimed millions of lives, inspires and comforts disgruntled people born long after his death in 1976. For them, Mao Zedong is a hero who speaks to their despair as that nobody in trouble.
In a modern China grappling with growing social inequalities, Maos’ words justify the anger many young people feel towards a business class they see as exploitative. They want to follow in his footsteps and change Chinese society and some have even spoken of violence against the capitalist class if necessary.
Mao fashion lays bare the paradoxical reality facing the party, which celebrated the centenary of its founding last week. Under President Xi Jinping, the party has placed itself at the center of almost every aspect of Chinese life. He takes credit for the country’s economic progress and tells the Chinese people to be grateful.
At the same time, economic growth weakens and opportunities for young people diminish. The party has no one else to blame for a growing wealth gap, unaffordable housing and a lack of labor protection. He must find a way to appease or tame this new generation of Maoists he helped create, or he might face challenges to rule.
The new generation is lost in this divided society, so they will search for the keys to the problems, wrote a Maoist blogger on social media platform WeChat. Ultimately, they will find Chairman Mao for good.
In interviews and online publications, many young people have said that they can identify with Maos’ analysis of Chinese society as a constant class struggle between the oppressed and their oppressors.
Like many young people, I am optimistic about the future of the country but pessimistic about my own, said Du Yu, a 23-year-old who suffers from burnout from his last job as an editor in a blockchain start-up in the tech-obsessed world. Chinese city of Shenzhen. Maos’ writing, he said, offers spiritual relief to small town young people like me.
Chinese tech workers are often expected to work 9 am to 9 pm six days a week, a practice so common they call it 996. Mr. Dus’ schedule was worse. After only getting five hours of sleep over three days at the end of last year, his heart pounded, he was gasping for air, and he became lethargic. He resigned shortly after. He has not looked for work for three months and rarely ventures outside. A doctor diagnosed with mild depression.
Most of my peers I know always want to be successful, Mr. Du said. Were simply against exploitation and senseless efforts.
Although Mao never left, he was once old fashioned. In the 1980s, as freedom and free markets became buzzwords, young people turned to the books of Friedrich Nietzsche, Jean-Paul Sartre and Milton Friedman. Studying Mao was compulsory in school, but many students missed these lessons. After the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, martial arts novels and books by successful entrepreneurs topped the bestseller lists.
But China has become fertile ground for a revival of Mao.
Nominally a socialist country, China is one of the world’s the most unequal. Some 600 million Chinese, or 43% of the population, earn a monthly income of only about $ 150. Many young people think they cannot fit into the middle class or earn too much money with their parents. The lack of social advancement has led them to question the purity of the party, which they deem too tolerant of the capitalist class.
The growing presence of parties in daily life has also opened doors for Maoism. The intensification of the indoctrination under Mr. Xi made the young people both more nationalistic and more immersed in communist ideology.
Die for the country? Yes, a slogan goes online. Die for the capitalists? Never!
New slogans among young people reveal this favorable mood for Mao. With stagnant wages, young people speak of a deterioration in consumption. Their employers make them work so hard that they see themselves as wage slaves, company cattle and overtime dogs. A growing number of them say they would rather become lazy, using the Chinese expression tang ping, or stay flat.
These attitudes helped make the five volumes of Mao Zedong’s Selected Works popular again. Photos of fashionably dressed young people reading the books on subways, in airports and in cafes circulate online. Students at Tsinghua University Library in Beijing borrowed the book more than any other in 2019 and 2020, according to the library’s official WeChat account.
I will definitely reread the selected works over and over again in the future, a young blogger named Mukangcheng wrote on Douban, a Chinese social media service focused on books, movies, and other media. He has the power to show the light to a person seeking in darkness. It strengthens my weak soul and widens my narrow worldview.
Mukangcheng, who refused to give me his real name, uses an email account called Left Left. His portrait is a red Mao badge. His messages concern the high prices of pork and the lack of money for his phone bills. In 2018, when he visited the site of the First National Communist Party Congress in Shanghai, he wrote on the guestbook, quoting Mao, Never Forget the Class Struggle!
Others commenting online on Selected Works said they saw themselves in young Mao, an educated young villager from a remote province who was trying to succeed in the early 1900s in the large city then known as Beijing. . They usually call Mao professor, a term he preferred to call himself.
Many social media users like to quote the first sentence of the first volume. Who are our enemies? Who are our friends? Mao wrote in 1925. This is a question of primary importance for the revolution.
- Xis Warning: A century after the founding of the Communist Party, the Chinese leader said foreign powers would rack their brains and spill blood if they tried to stop its rise.
- Behind the Hong Kong takeover:A year ago, the city’s freedoms were reduced at breakneck speed. But the crackdown lasted for years and many signals were missed.
- A year later in Hong Kong: Neighbors are invited to point out each other. Children learn to look for traitors. The Communist Party is remaking the city.
- Charting China’s post-Covid path: Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, seeks to balance confidence and caution as his country progresses while other countries continue to fight the pandemic.
- A challenge for the global leadership of the United States:As President Biden predicts a struggle between democracies and their opponents, Beijing is eager to defend the other side.
- Red tourism flourishes: New and improved attractions dedicated to the history of the Communist Parties, or a sanitized version of it, draw crowds ahead of the party’s centenary.
Many say that their greatest enemies are the capitalists who exploit them. The main target of their anger is Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba’s e-commerce empire. He was once hailed as the embodiment of the Chinese dream. Now they laugh at his comments supporting the 996 work culture and saying that business itself is the greatest philanthropy.
Workers are just money-making tools for people like him, said Xu Yang, 19, who went so far as to say that people like Mr. Ma must be eliminated physically and spiritually. Mr. Ma later returned his words, saying he only wanted to pay tribute to workers who put in long hours out of love for their work.
Online calls similar to violence against capitalists such as the French Revolutions are screaming to hang aristocrats from lampposts, the lantern! go uncensored on the internet in china.
Mr. Xu, a high school graduate in southern Zhejiang province who wants to major in fashion design at university, said he read Mao because he wanted to change China for the better. The portrait on his Douban account is an old poster of Marx, Engels, Lenin, Stalin and Mao with the slogan, Long live Marxism-Leninism-Mao Zedong Thought! A revolutionary proletarian soldier reads his biography.
The anti-establishment sentiment of young Maoists does not stop with the capitalist class. Radicals also wonder why the party has allowed social inequalities to worsen.
Hasn’t the proletariat won the revolution? Mr. Xu asked. But why are the masters of the country now at the bottom when the targets of the proletarian dictatorship are at the top? What went wrong?
After a classmate introduced him to Maos’ books last year, Mr. Xu researched obscure facts about China by using software to visit censored websites. He learned how the Chinese government crushed the efforts of young Marxist activists to help workers organize unions and arrested a food delivery boy who organized his peers seek better protection of labor rights.
Bureaucracy and capital are highly integrated, he said. Our rebellion is unlikely to end with the capitalists.
The government is wary of escalating sentiment and has started to censor some Maoist messages and discussions. A widely circulated and since deleted article analyzed why Maos’ revolution was unlikely to succeed in China today. The reasons: government surveillance and background checks.
People like Mao could write in newspapers 100 years ago, Mr. Xu said. Now if we make loud noises we could instantly disappear.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/08/business/china-mao.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]