Boris Johnson hires Scottish Tories campaign veteran Mark McInnes amid calls to Indyref2





BORIS Johnson has hired the behind-the-scenes operator behind the Scottish Tories revival to advise him on the Union as he faces pressure over an independence referendum.

Lord Mark McInnes is stepping down as director of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party after 18 years to join Downing Street as special advisor to the Prime Minister.

Director of the Better Together campaign in the 2014 referendum, Mr McInnes is already a “constitutional adviser” to Scottish Secretary Alister Jack. He will advise Mr Johnson on Scotland and the Union. The promotion comes as Nicola Sturgeon says she wants a second referendum by 2024, if Covid allows it, with independence in 2026 if there is a yes. Mr Johnson has so far refused, saying now is not the time and the nation should focus on economic recovery from the pandemic. However, the recruitment of a veteran activist such as Mr McInnes suggests that Downing Street is preparing for a fight, either Indyref2, or a concerted effort to avoid it. His appointment was backed by former Better Together chief strategist Blair McDougall, who suggested it was an improvement on recent Downing Street efforts based on wall-to-wall Union Jacks. This is a good thing. (Unless you think waving flags is a strategy). https://t.co/cRAWXQyyai – Blair McDougall (@blairmcdougall) July 8, 2021 Ruth Davidson said it was a “totally positive” move that showed the UK government “finally got it”. Mr Johnson sacked his last top adviser for Scotland, former Ochil MP Luke Graham, in February. Mr Graham was the £ 90,000 leader of the now dissolved Downing Street trade union unit for less than a year before leaving amid an internal power struggle. Former Edinburgh city councilor Mr McInnes, 44, helped turn Tories’ fortunes north of the border as the party aggressively focused on defending the Union. Under Ruth Davidson’s leadership, the Tories overtook Labor to become the main opposition to Holyrood in 2016, and held that post under Douglas Ross in the May election. The news has just fallen @Matinsidemark move on to operation number 10 as adviser on Scotland (and other matters). The model of trade union unity has been abandoned in favor of a more traditional consultative network. Totally positive in every way – both in design and staff. HMG finally gets it. – Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonPC) July 8, 2021 Born in Ayrshire, Mr McInnes was knighted as Lord McInnes of Kilwinning in 2016. READ MORE: Tom Gordon – Gold farewell racket now tarnishes Holyrood In a statement to party members, Scottish Conservative Party Chairman Rab Foreman said: ‘After 18 years as Scottish Party Leader, Mark McInnes will be leaving us to take on a new post of Special Adviser to the Prime Minister. “Over the past two decades, Mark has been instrumental in reviving our party in Scotland and is stepping down as Director of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party with our thanks and best wishes for the future.” Mr McInnes said: “I want to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all of the party members, activists and supporters I have had the pleasure of working with over the years. “Together we have accomplished so much, helping to win the 2014 referendum, helping elect Tory governments and firmly establishing the Scottish Tories as Scotland’s second largest party and a real alternative to the SNP . “I know the party will be even more successful in the future.” Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “On behalf of the whole party, I wish Mark every success in his new role. “He has played a central role in the renewal of our party over the past decade and has made an invaluable contribution to the Conservative and Unionist cause as a director, as a constituency agent before that and, as we were supposed to. all start, volunteer activist. “Now he’s moving on to new challenges and he does so with our thanks and best wishes.” READ MORE: Tom Gordon – SNP’s latest ‘takeover’ claim is lazy junk Asked today what Mr McInnes will do at No 10, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “He is joining No 10 as an adviser to the Prime Minister on matters relating to Scotland and to the Union. ” Mr. McInnes’ exit leaves Mr. Ross short of senior executives. Scottish Tories have said a new manager will be appointed “in due course”. In recent weeks, the Tories have also been advertising new media and research heads at Holyrood, as well as a chief of staff for Mr Ross.

