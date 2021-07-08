Jokowi Pressed to intervene, Ngabalin calls for an end to politicization





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Senior Expert Staff of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin respond to a number of parties who urged President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) lead the management of the pandemic Covid-19. Ngabalin sees these pressures as an attempt to politicize a critical situation. He called on all parties to stop such efforts. “In difficult times like this, stop all activities that politicize public space with various statements that interfere with people’s concentration,” Ngabalin said via text message to CNNIndonesia.com, Thursday (8/7). Ngabalin said the government continues to take the Covid-19 pandemic seriously, including one through the emergency PPKM. He assessed that the government’s handling of the pandemic so far has been very good. The Golkar party politician has called on the public to end the debate over whether Jokowi should lead the management of the pandemic. According to him, the most important thing at the moment is to support the efforts of the government to resolve the pagebluk. “We need to be able to give full support to the government, to the president, to the committee members who have been tasked by the president to make it our shared responsibility,” he said. Previously, there was pressure from various quarters for President Jokowi to directly lead the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Jokowi has been asked not to appoint more ministers to oversee the completion of the pandemic. One of the pressures came from the data and information analysis deputy of the Democratic Party’s research and development agency, Syahrial Nasution. This step is considered necessary by Jokowi because the cases of transmission of Covid-19 are of increasing concern. The pressure also came from the initiator of KawalCovid-19, Ainun Najib. He said Jokowi should resign directly so that the regional government is more vigilant in the face of the crisis. “The president must immediately give orders like in other countries. Every week he gives clear instructions, firmness and even threats to health units or regions that green the numbers,” Ainun said in the Mata Najwa broadcast on Trans7, Wednesday (7/7). ). (dhf / gil)



