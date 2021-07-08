Imran Khan wants Pakistani exporters to learn from Singapore and China





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled Pakistan’s first electric bicycle, the Jolta e-bike, in an elaborate ceremony in Islamabad attended by ministers. Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister stressed the need for an export-oriented economy in Pakistan, referring to the success stories of developed countries like China and Singapore.

While talking about the Jolta electric bicycle, Imran Khan congratulated his ministers for achieving this monumental goal by stating that the countries that think and work for the future are the ones that prosper the most, giving successful examples of China and Singapore. .

He highlighted how in the past governments looked for the easy way out by importing from other countries rather than encouraging local production and therefore using the raw material available in Pakistan.

This has an impact on the value of the rupee as it leads to the money going out of the Pakistani economy instead of entering.

Read more: Pakistan’s trade deficit increases 20.05% as imports rise in March

China and Singapore identified this problem of capital outflow very early on and developed their local manufacturing to such an extent that instead of importing, they were able to export the material to other countries which make them economically stable countries. that dominate the international financial and goods market to this day.

With this in mind, in the recent budget, Imran Khan’s government emphasized export-led growth for Pakistan, and for that, the industry’s development and export policy. automobile for the years 2021-26 was introduced.

According to relevant government officials, this policy is largely focused on the production and export of vehicles from Pakistan, and among them, special emphasis is placed on electric vehicles, which are environmentally friendly and will help lower the bill. long-term import of oil from Pakistan.

Pakistan has been recognized as one of the countries most affected by climate change, where the transport sector contributes more than 40% to air pollution. With the introduction of electric vehicles, Pakistan becomes the first country in South Asia to have environmentally friendly vehicles. pic.twitter.com/3jdzXZM9n9

– Ministry of Science and Technology (@MinistryofST) August 28, 2020

The Pakistani market has enormous potential for electric vehicles, but since most of the production was previously done internationally, the cost of these vehicles was very high for the majority of the population.

Thanks to this initiative, Pakistan will now be able to produce electric bicycles at an affordable price to meet the needs of most of the population using bicycles. It should be mentioned that almost 80-90% of the vehicles registered in Pakistan are motorcycles due to their low cost and ease of mobility.

It is essential that such initiatives start in Pakistan, as this will ensure a decrease in the annual pollution demographics and create new employment opportunities in Pakistan.

In a recent press conference, Federal Minister of Industries Khusro Bakhtiar spoke about motorcycle production and said 2.6 million units had been produced this year and would rise to 3 million next year. He added that 75,000 job opportunities would arise from this increase in production, mainly in rural areas.

Read more: BMW launches motorcycles in Pakistan

The Jolta bike

Jolta bike is the result of a collaborative initiative with a Hong Kong-based company that plans to invest $ 10 million in Pakistan for the production of shuttles and electric cars. Jolta offers a variety of models, depending on the needs of the consumer.

The three models that have been launched include the E70 which has a charge time of 5 hours and can go up to 50 km / h. The second variant is the E100 which can be recharged in 6 hours and can go up to 70 km / h and the third model, the E125 is rechargeable in 7 to 8 hours and can travel 120 km / h.

These electric bikes will run without any piston and are expected to cost between PKR 35,000 and 40,000.

Read more: Pakistan’s first eco-friendly electric bike to be launched today by Prime Minister Khan

Impact of this policy

This initiative goes hand in hand with PTI’s environmental protection policy as electric bikes are not only the future of the world but are also extremely environmentally friendly as their carbon footprint is much smaller than that of other vehicles.

Imran Khan during his speech mentioned the measures taken by the government for the future of Pakistan, including the Million Tree Tsunami project as well as the Pakistan Electric Vehicle Policy 2020-2025, under which the Jolta Bike was produced.

This will have a significant impact on Pakistan’s economy as the biggest source of economic destabilization is often the fuel and oil prices around the world which affect the local market. With the substitution of oil for electricity, Pakistan will be able to withhold the 15-16 billion dollars spent annually on imported fuel.

Read more: Kerosene running out quickly: Pakistan faces new crisis

However, the extent to which this initiative is proving successful is yet another development that we must witness before commenting further. From now on, we know the roadmap that the government has set and the vision that Imran Khan has given to follow in the footsteps of the policies followed in Singapore and China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/imran-khan-wants-pakistani-exporters-to-learn-from-singapore-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos