Agrarian culture: the global maritime axis?

In front of the members of the MPR for the period 2014-2019, during the investiture of Joko Widodo as president for the period 2014-2019, on October 20, 2014, in his speech, President Joko Widodo said firmly and loudly that we must work as hard as possible to restore Indonesia as a maritime country. Oceans, seas, straits and bays are the future of our civilization. We have turned our backs to the seas, our backs to the oceans, our backs to the straits and bays. Now is the time for us to give everything back so that Jalesveva Jayamahe, in the sea we are victorious, like the motto of our ancestors in the past, can resonate again.

What President Joko Widodo said was a form of refreshing, reorienting and revitalizing the potential that exists in Indonesia’s maritime and marine world. Exploring the potential of the maritime or marine world is something that is commonplace or has existed in government from time to time since President Soekarno, Suharto, BJ. Habibie, Abdurrahman Wahid, Megawati and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono this sector is still considered, transformed, explored and exploited, according to the needs of the time.

President Joko Widodo invites the Indonesian people not to turn their backs on the ocean because there is wealth that has not been optimally managed. So far, the Indonesian people have been able to focus more on exploring and exploiting what is on earth. If we look at the policies of the current government, especially during the Soeharto era, this nation is focused on the world of agriculture. This was very reasonable because the number of farmers in Indonesia at that time could be considered very dominant and the existing land was still relatively large.

The agricultural development process under President Soeharto was inseparable from the development agenda led by President Soekarno. The first president was also concerned about the development of the agricultural world, especially since he wanted a farmer like Marhaen, a farmer from West Java, whose life is full of independence and self-sufficiency.

The form of the development program implemented by President Soekarno to support the development of the agricultural world was to build Petrochemicals in Gresik, East Java. According to the sources mentioned, the construction contract was signed on August 10, 1964 and entered into force on December 8, 1964. Considering the year that Soekarno was still in power. Although en route, Petrokimia was inaugurated by President Soeharto on July 10, 1972. This date was later determined as PT’s birthday. Gresik Petrochemicals.

President Soekarno built Petrokimia in Gresik after previously building PT Pupuk Sriwidjaja, Palembang, South Sumatra, in 1959. These factories were built to produce the fertilizers needed by farmers to increase production on existing land. The creation of existing fertilizer factories made it easier for President Soeharto to increase domestic food production in order to reduce dependence on rice imports from other countries. For this reason, President Soeharto during his reign, especially before 1984, was very intense and focused on the world of agriculture.

At that time, it could be said that the land in Java was very adequate, even though it had a transmigration program. The program, under the pretext of alleviating poverty, proposes and invites the inhabitants of Java and Bali to be placed on land in Sumatra, Kalimantan, some in Sulawesi, and there they become farmers, whether they were previously farmers or d ‘other professions. It is hoped that from the given area of ​​2 hectares, they will be able to produce rice to rice.

Regardless of the pros and cons, the transmigration program was appreciated and resulted in population dispersal and economic growth. Places that were once forests, swamps and untouched by humans are now new cities in Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi.

Various programs, support and assistance to farmers to increase rice production. Rice production year by year is also increasing. Proof of this was seen at the XXIII FAO Conference in Rome, Italy on November 14, 1985. At that time, FAO Director-General Dr. Eduard Saoma invited President Suharto to deliver a speech at the FAO Forum. Suharto had an honorable opportunity in the forum because FAO noted the achievement of food self-sufficiency achieved by Indonesia in the previous year, 1984.

Suharto himself before the FAO session participants said that if our food development can be considered a success, then it is a gigantic job of a nation as a whole. President Soeharto’s success in being self-sufficient in food at this time confirmed Indonesia’s designation as an agrarian country because the majority of that country’s population was made up of people working in the agricultural sector.

Maintaining food self-sufficiency achieved in 1984 is not easy. There are many challenges that need to be overcome. In addition to starting to change the outlook on this sector, another challenge is land conversion. The growing population sometimes shrinks tens to hundreds of hectares of rice paddies.

This is the result of the development of housing, roads, public amenities and other infrastructure needs. There are records, in one year there is a displacement of rice fields reaching 100,000 hectares. To this day, this is still the case. It can be seen that near Jakarta, like Bekasi, Tangerang, Depok, Bogor, Karawang, the once stretched rice fields are now home to communities of varying classes and prices.

The challenges of the agricultural sector are not only that, the delay in modernization in this sector gives the impression that working in the fields is heavy, rough, dirty work, so it does not create prestige. Such conditions make the younger generation reluctant to go to the fields to continue the legacy of their parents, so what is happening now is that the majority of farmers are parents. If this continues to happen, it will break the regeneration chain of farmers. You can imagine if this nation will not have farmers.

The maintenance and protection of the agricultural sector are in fact permanently ensured and maintained by the government so that sufficient food can be provided within the country. The policies and results of this sector go up and down, although they decrease more and more. This nation was able to be self-sufficient again during the time of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, although before and after it also had its ups and downs and nowadays we often hear that we often prefer rice imports. efforts to stimulate domestic production.

Well, in the days of President Joko Widodo, he still wants to maintain and increase national rice production, because being able to increase rice production shows that he is pro-people and pro-farmer. It is the culmination of the political world.

As the newly elected president, President Joko Widodo wants to be different. President Joko Widodo since becoming mayor of Solo has had manners that are usually not done by regional chiefs. He often takes new steps to resolve issues, such as resolving issues with market traders by being invited to eat while chatting together to find common ground.

Even so, when he was president for the first time, he took new steps to improve the well-being of the Indonesian people by exploring the potential of natural resources that had not been fully exploited. The oceans, seas, bays and what is in the region are what President Joko Widodo wants to strengthen and use. For this reason, in his speech to members of the MPR in 2014, he wanted to make Indonesia a maritime country.

To make Indonesia a maritime country, potential exists and is at the center of society. First, Indonesia sits between two oceans, the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. The meeting and the border of the two oceans make Indonesia’s position very important. The Indonesian maritime region is a route for ships from various countries, both merchant ships and warships.

Second, Indonesia is the largest archipelagic country in the world. Stretching from Sabang to Merauke, Indonesia has 17,499 islands with a total area of ​​about 7.81 million km. Of the total area, 3.25 million km are oceans and 2.55 million km are exclusive economic zones. Only about 2.01 million km is land. With the vast maritime area, Indonesia has enormous marine and fishing potential.

Fishing is one of the sectors on which national development is based. In 2019, the export value of Indonesian fishery products reached Rp 73,681,883,000, an increase of 10.1% compared to 2018 exports. Marine products such as shrimp, tuna, squid, octopus, crabs and seaweed are sought after products. The volume of fishery production in Indonesia must be maintained and maintained. Without good management and supervision, Indonesian fisheries are vulnerable to violations. (Oki Pratama / kkp.go.id).

Third, the Indonesian sea is not only rich in fish, but also in mining materials, the potential for mining in the sea and being stored there can be in the form of oil, natural gas, minerals and coal. .

The figures for oil and gas reserves held by the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources, oil reserves are 3,602.53 MMSTB, while potential reserves are 3,702.49 MMSTB. Internationally, it has nearly 6,000,000 square kilometers of seabed mining and seabed mining, none of which has yet been affected. (esdm.go.id/2016).

Fourth, it is not only the natural riches that the Indonesian people can extract from the sea. The natural beauty that exists in the sea also has great potential to further increase state revenues. It was much discussed and explained how the islands of Indonesia, from Sabang to Merauke, were developed and transformed into new tourist destinations, like Labuan Bajo.

These potentials will provide new revenue or revenue for the government if taken seriously. For this reason, it is necessary to reorient, update and revitalize the development that leads and refers to the sea without ignoring land (agrarian) development.

From there, there will be a balance and equitable development. The sea is not new to the nation of Indonesia because this nation was originally a nation of sailors because there is a song that says: “My ancestors were sailors”.

Ma’ruf Cahyono, Secretary General of the People’s Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia

