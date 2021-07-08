government of Modi. trying to control digital media, which is more provocative than mainstream media: N. Ram





The government is exaggerating the fake news story, the director of The Hindu Group said in an interview with Stephen Sackur for the BBC’s HARDTalk segment.



Under the guise of regulating social media intermediaries, Narendra Modi’s government is trying to control digital media which has been more provocative than mainstream media, said N. Ram, director of The Hindu Group, in an interview with Stephen Sackur for the BBC’s HARDTalk Segment. He was speaking on the subject Is Freedom of Speech Threatened in the World’s Largest Democracy. Ram said the government’s new information technology (IT) rules were problematic. Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Minister of Informatics Ravi Shankar Prasad, while announcing the new 2021 rules on information technology (intermediate guidelines and code of ethics of digital media), said they were soft surveillance mechanisms to deal with issues such as the persistent spread of fake news. Mr Ram said the government was exaggerating the fake news story. India has not been bombarded with fake news, he said. There may be cases of misinformation, but there were already laws to deal with it, he added. Under the guise of regulating social media intermediaries, the government is trying to control digital media which is far more provocative than mainstream media, Ram added. He said the rules were vague on what constituted digital media. Most newspapers had a digital presence where much of the print material was replicated, so the question was whether there would be two sets of rules for the same content. He agreed with Mr Sackurs’ assessment that many news houses seemed more than willing to follow the government’s line. I couldn’t agree more. It’s a familiar criticism, he said. COVID-19 coverage When asked by Mr Sackur about India’s media coverage of COVID-19, Mr Ram conceded that the pandemic has exposed the limits of Indian journalism. More than 500 journalists have died in the line of duty. Many of them died because they did not believe the numbers put forward by the government and went to crematoriums to count the bodies themselves, Ram said. However, he regretted that Indian journalism may not have the means or the data skills to challenge the death toll. He also appreciated the New York Times for their article on the underreporting of the death toll by the government. We haven’t done a good enough job, he says. He was also asked about the hunt for Rana Ayyub who contributed to a few Western publications. Hailing Ms Ayyub’s courage for fearlessly expressing her opinion, Mr Ram said not everyone is like her. He added that although what was happening to Ms. Ayyub was not completely representative of the situation on the ground. Government policy has had a chilling effect. Many journalists held back, held back and self-censored for various reasons, he added. Regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who Sackur said had a popular mandate, Ram said: “There are many examples of elected leaders who have become autocratic and authoritarian around the world. It was not the first time, Mr Ram said, that India had an autocratic leader pointing the finger at the state of emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. But the nature of this autocracy was very different, and all available agencies available to governments, Ram said, were used to silence dissent. He notably recalled the example of the English news channel NDTV against which investigations were underway by the Directorate of Enforcement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/modi-govt-trying-to-control-digital-media-which-is-more-defiant-than-mainstream-media-n-ram/article35207398.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos