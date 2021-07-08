Adapting to the new realities of Afghanistan





As the United States of America withdraws from Afghanistan, countries in the region will need to adapt quickly to tectonic changes in their neighborhood, as well as threats emerging from the war-torn country.

In a recent speech to the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will remain a partner for peace in Afghanistan with the United States. Although he has yet to explain how and to what extent Pakistan will join forces for peace. But, at least, he has made it known that his government will not provide a basis for the Central Intelligence Agency.

Now, the partnership with Washington has also served Pakistan’s national interest in the past. In fact, in the early 1950s and 1960s, Pakistan was considered the Americas’ most ally ally in Asia. Unquestionably, times have changed today, but not the strategic dynamics.

So it’s only natural for Pakistan to embark on some sort of enhanced partnership with the United States, which also cannot afford a vacuum in an ethnically fragmented Afghanistan.

However, the stakes may be higher for Pakistan if the United States looks to other countries in the region to keep a watchful eye on Kabul.

Forget about India for a while, which is easy to come to terms with the Taliban.

Take Turkey as an example. As part of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission, Ankara already has nearly 500 troops stationed in Afghanistan. For years, Ankara also served as a transit route.

Additionally, in a recent meeting between US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Erdogan, Turkey reached an agreement to continue to keep Kabul airport after the US left.

This airport is the lifeline for international diplomats, as well as contractors and security personnel. Keeping it will make Turkey a gateway to Afghanistan and therefore give it an expanded role in different spheres of the war-torn country.

After Turkey, some Central Asian countries are also looking for a bigger role. For countries neighboring Afghanistan like Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and neighboring countries like Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, this is a crucial time to negotiate smartly with Russia or the United States. from America.

The importance of these countries cannot be understated, because more than Turkey, the countries named above will seal the future of this region, as they are located next to Russia, China or Iran ( perceived adversaries of the United States of America).

Will these Central Asian countries partner with the United States? And what will this partnership look like? We will have to wait and see how the situation develops.

The other subject to watch closely will be that of the Taliban, who are fearlessly moving towards northern and northeastern Afghanistan.

In recent weeks, the Taliban have dramatically captured strategic neighborhoods in Herat, Badghis, Faryab, Jowzjan, Balkh, Kunduz, Takhar, Badakhshan and Nuristan. They also managed to invade some quarters of Farah and Nimroz. While the capitals are yet to be claimed, the pace shows that it is only a matter of time.

Interestingly, Herat, Badghis, Faryab, Jowzjan, and Balkh border Turkmenistan. The latter is also neighboring Uzbekistan. Balkh is unique in that it is the only Afghan province that also borders Tajikistan with Kunduz, Takhar and Badakhshan. And Nimroz, Farah, and Herat line the border with Iran, while Badakhshan borders China.

The Taliban’s unprecedented march to the north and northeast may be ignored by some, but not by Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, as every two weeks Afghan forces retreat to their borders to escape the onslaught. of the Taliban.

These two countries and many others are also expecting a wave of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees. Fears have also been expressed that Daesh militants could disguise themselves as Afghan refugees to enter the region.

If that were to happen, it would be a nightmare scenario for Moscow, Beijing and Tehran. Russia has spent decades trying to stabilize Chechnya because China has its province of Xinjiang. Beijing is concerned that the Xinjiang regions could become a hotbed of terrorism, as Daesh may exploit the Uyghurs and also sabotage the One Belt One Road project.

In order to avoid instability, Russia activates the Collective Security Treaty Organization, encouraging its members – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan – to closely monitor refugees and avoid providing bases for states – United.

China is also trying to stop a possible infiltration of Daesh through its small border opening with Afghanistan. But the threat can only be reduced if peace is achieved in Afghanistan.

With thousands of troops laying down their arms and hundreds of thousands of Afghans fleeing their country, one can only wish the Ghani government good luck, which has remained adamant in the pursuit of peace.

