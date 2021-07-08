Politics
Most of the remaining British troops have left Afghanistan, says Boris Johnson
Most of the remaining British troops assigned to the NATO mission in Afghanistan have left, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday, with the others due to return shortly.
“All British troops assigned to the NATO mission in Afghanistan are now returning home … I will not divulge the timing of our departure, but I can tell the House that most of our troops have already left”, he said in a statement to deputies. .
Johnson said on Wednesday he was “apprehensive” about the future of Afghanistan as the United States announced that its withdrawal from the country was now more than 90% complete.
He told MEPs that it would take “the combined effort of many countries, including Afghanistan’s neighbors, to help Afghanistan build its future.”
“But the threat that brought us to Afghanistan in the first place has been greatly diminished by the courage and sacrifice of the British armed forces and many other countries,” he said.
“We’re safer because of everything they’ve done.”
A total of 457 British troops have died in action in Afghanistan after the country joined the US-led coalition intervention following the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York and Washington.
The conflict cost the country around 40 billion dollars (55 billion dollars, 46.7 billion euros).
In 2014, the British mission in Afghanistan, centered around the troubled South Helmand province, changed from a combat operation to an operation focused on supporting the Afghan National Forces, with the assistance of approximately 750 troops.
In the capital Kabul, fighting raged Thursday between the Taliban and government forces.
The government sent hundreds of commandos to Qala-i-Naw in the northwestern province of Badghis, the first provincial capital to face an all-out Taliban assault since the United States stepped up its withdrawal. troops.
Johnson demanded that the Taliban honor their commitments to a peace deal signed last year.
“I am sure they will be aware that there is no military path to victory for the Taliban,” he said.
“There must be a peaceful and negotiated settlement of the political crisis.”
