Russian senator summarizes results of Pashinyan-Putin meeting

YREVAN, JULY 8, ARMENPRESS. The First Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Council of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Dzhabarov, highlighted the fact that the Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid his first visit to Moscow after the victory in the early parliamentary elections of the June 20.

He called this Pashinyan stage a “good sign”.

In a Moscow-Yerevan chat, Dzhabarov said Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed labor issues, the situation in the region, Karabakh, the Russian peacekeeping mission , etc.

According to him, sooner or later Armenia and Azerbaijan must normalize their relations and start to restore their countries after the shocks, and the presence of Russian peacekeepers is a guarantee to avoid possible bloodshed in the future. .

Vladimir Dzhabarov said that the deployment of Russian border guards on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border will be carried out with the consent of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Commenting on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements on establishing a military base in Azerbaijan territory, Dzhabarov said Russia views it very negatively, adding that Moscow has a chance to put pressure on Turkey. and that Turkey does not want an adversary in person. from Russia.

He recalled that Turkey has never been Russia’s ally, adding that Turkey’s geopolitical interests do not always coincide with those of Russia and its allies in the Caucasus.

Speaking about the issue of the return of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan, the Russian politician said that Azerbaijan artificially arrests Armenian POWs, portraying them as criminals.

Dzhabarov assured that the Russian leadership is doing everything possible to resolve this problem.

Editing and translation by Aneta Harutyunyan