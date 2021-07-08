Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, sacks Minister of Health and 11 others as Covid crisis persists





Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who was the face of the government’s efforts to fight Covid-19, has been asked to step down along with his deputy. Hours later, Modi appointed Mansukh Laxman Mandaviya to take on the role.

Official sources told Reuters that Vardhan had to pay the political price for the government’s struggles to cope a devastating second wave coronavirus infections earlier this year that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Indians.

The surge in the number of cases between April and June saw the country’s healthcare system teetering on the brink of collapse, as hospitals ran out of oxygen and crematoriums exceeded capacity. The Modi administration has faced international and national criticism for its alleged lack of preparedness and for the chaotic roll-out of India’s immunization program.

“They (the government) don’t admit failure, but it’s a way to ensure accountability. It’s a way to send a message not only to the health ministry but to other cabinet members that performance matters, “said Niranjan Sahoo, Principal Investigator at the Observer Research Foundation.

The country’s official Covid death toll topped 400,000 last week, with the majority of deaths resulting from the spike in infections between April and June – but experts believe the actual toll could be much higher due to ‘underreporting and poor monitoring. Vardhan has been severely criticized for his approach to the outbreak. Many castigated him for saying India was in the “end of Game” of the pandemic on March 7, as infections began to rise – then insisting that “the situation is under control” on March 30, when daily cases had already increased fivefold since the start of the month. The new Minister of Health, Mandaviya, was previously Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Some 43 new members of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other allied regional parties were sworn in at the presidential palace to replace the 12 outgoing ministers and expand the cabinet. This is Modi’s first cabinet reshuffle since starting his second term in 2019 and the fourth since coming to power in 2014. Notable high-profile names have remained intact in the reshuffle, including Home Secretary Amit Shah – Modi’s close ally and second in command. Shah will also head a newly established cooperation ministry. Opposition leader P. Chidambaram said the impeachment of the Minister of Health and his deputy was recognition that the Modi government had failed in dealing with the pandemic, but that the responsibility should end with the Prime Minister. minister. “There is a lesson for ministers in these resignations. If things go well, the credit will go to (Prime Minister), if things go wrong, the minister will be the guy for the downfall,” he said. declared. IT minister retires amid Twitter quarrel Ravi Shankar Prasad, who headed the electronics and information technology and law ministries, also resigned on Wednesday. He was replaced by Ashwini Vaishnaw in the new cabinet. Prasad’s exit comes amid a series of feuds with social media platforms, primarily Twitter, following a change in tough new regulations released in February. The final step came on Monday, when the government submitted a court document remove immunity from Twitter on content posted on its platform by third parties in India, meaning that the company can potentially be held legally responsible for user posts. The court has not yet ruled on the matter. No reason was given for Prasad’s sacking, although an industry source with knowledge of major platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter told Reuters that she expected her. welcomes the change in the ministry. “A reset always helps,” the source said. “It appeared so far that there was a lack of conversation. Amid high fuel prices, Hardeep Singh Puri has been appointed Minister of Petroleum, replacing Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been transferred to the Ministry of Education. Prakash Javadekar, now a former environment minister and government spokesperson, has also resigned. The new ministers were sworn in at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the Indian president, in a scaled-down ceremony on Wednesday evening. Preparation for elections Despite the many replacements, Modi has retained his core team in the Departments of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Home Affairs and Defense – even though the economy is in a deep recession and there are widespread concerns that an increase in Covid-19 infections does not block economic recovery. “The biggest implication is that the confidence the Modi government had been shaken by the second wave of Covid-19,” political commentator Rasheed Kidwai said. “Modi is trying to introduce a new work culture through these changes.” In an attempt to change the face of government, Modi has included a younger crowd in the new cabinet, as well as greater female representation. The prime minister will face another major test of his popularity in national elections next year, which could prove to be an indicator for his party in the 2024 national elections. The right-wing Hindu nationalist BJP currently holds power in four of those five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The Punjab is the exception. Reaching Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, will be vital to Modi’s hopes of victory in 2024. The reshuffle also came after the BJP performed poorly in the West Bengal State elections held in April. West Bengal, which is seen as a key battleground, has never been ruled by the BJP, despite an aggressive campaign and massive rallies.

