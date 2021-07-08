MEA mocks Pak’s claims of India’s hand in Lahore explosion, hijacks Imran Khan’s propaganda





Minimizing Pakistan’s sharp accusations against India in the recent Lahore bombing outside the residence of Jama’at-ud-Da’wah (JuD) leader Hafiz Saeed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) bluntly dismissed the allegations, calling them “baseless propaganda”. ‘. The MEA, instead, highlighted Pakistan’s credentials in harboring terrorists which are well known to the international community. The ministry’s statement comes in response to claims by Pakistani NSA Moeed Yusuf about India’s hand in the Lahore explosion that halted “back door” talks with New Delhi.

When asked about New Delhi’s position on Pakistan’s accusations at Thursday’s press conference, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi scoffed in response. The MEA spokesperson also looked at the current government in power in Pakistan, which has acknowledged the country’s active participation in harboring terrorists. The Indian spokesman referred to the recent speech by Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he described the former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who had long been in hiding in Abbottabad, Pakistan, as a “martyr”.

“It is nothing new for Pakistan to engage in baseless propaganda against India. Pakistan would do well to make the same effort to put its own house in order and take credible and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from its soil and its terrorist sanctuaries there “, he added. MEA spokesman said.

“The international community is well aware of Pakistan’s terrorism credentials. This is recognized by none other than its own leadership which continues to glorify terrorists like Osama bin Laden as martyrs,” Bagchi added.

On the issue of the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the MEA said it was following developments closely while the Indian Embassy and the two consulates there remain functional. “We are carefully monitoring the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and its implications for the security of Indian nationals there. Our responses will be calibrated accordingly,” he said. The MEA spokesperson also said New Delhi continues to encourage countries to accept locally made COVID-19 vaccines.

Pak PM blames India

In another act of chaotic hypocrisy, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday established India’s link to the explosion outside the residence of the UN-designated terrorist and head of Jama’at-ud-Da ‘ wah (JuD) Hafiz Saeed in Lahore. Playing the victim card, Prime Minister Imran Khan accused India of sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan while making no mention of Hafiz Saeed, accused of being the mastermind of the 11/26 attacks in Mumbai, which resides serenely in Lahore. Calling for the support of the world community, the Pakistani Prime Minister called for the mobilization of international institutions against India’s “rogue behavior”.

However, he blatantly ignored the recent FATF ruling, which denied removing Pakistan from its gray list and maintained that the country must take coercive action to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. In a series of tweets on Sunday, Imran Khan said he had asked his team to brief the nation on the findings of the explosion outside the residence of Hafiz Saeed, who, according to previous local reports, has was caused by a gas pipeline explosion.

“This coordination has led to the identification of terrorists and their international links. Again, the planning and financing of this heinous terrorist attack has ties to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pak. The global community must mobilize (international) institutions against this rogue behavior, ”Khan said. tweeted.

Following the accusations, Pakistan claimed it had quashed rumors of behind-the-scenes talks with India. Speaking to a private broadcaster on July 3, Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yusuf claimed it was India that approached his country, expressing willingness to talk about all issues, including Jammu and Kashmir. He said: “We have made it clear to them our request, namely the annulment of the decision of August 2019, for the resumption of talks”,

