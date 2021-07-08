Jokowi’s team explains the cause of Indonesia’s decline to become a low- and middle-income country





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Special staff of President Joko Widodo Arif Budimanta explained the reasons why Indonesia at the bottom of the class in a lower middle income country (lower middle income countries) based on reports world Bank (world Bank) July 1, 2021. Previously, Indonesia was among the upper middle-income countries (upper middle income countries) in 2019. According to Arif, Indonesia's last position was in lower middle income and I had time to go to class upper middle income in 2019 "Since the start of 2020, the whole world, including Indonesia, has been experiencing a pandemic. The safety and health of the community is a priority, social distancing implemented with the PSBB and the PPKM so that the mobility of the community is reduced and the rate of economic growth is contracted, "he said in a written statement to reporters on Thursday (8/7/2021) . Read also : Indonesia becomes low and middle income country, how will this affect investment? He said, in layman's terms, that Indonesia's per capita income (GNI per capita) in 2019 or when it had just been raised to an upper middle income country was US $ 4,050 or just above. above the lower limit of the classification set by the World Bank, which was US $ 4,046.

So, in early 2020, when the national economy contracted due to the impact of Covid-19, Indonesia's per capita income fell to US $ 3,870. "Finally back to the category lower middle income, says Arif. However, in the future, if one assumes that Indonesia's economic growth is 5-6 percent per year and population growth of 1.2 percent, Indonesia's economic situation can quickly change. straighten out. If so, said Arif, in the not too distant future, namely in the next 1-2 years, Indonesia will return to the category. upper middle income. Meskipun Even if there is an increase thresholds which is being done by the World Bank from US $ 4,046 to US $ 4,096, "he said. Read also : Indonesia Downgrades to Lower Middle Income Country, Finance Ministry Says

