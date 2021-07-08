Azeez Abdulla’s biography of Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon on sale – ThePrint

Text size:

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], July 8 (ANI / PNN): My Prime Minister Narendra Modi – a book on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due out soon.

The Malayalam edition of the book, written by Kerala author Azeez Abdulla and published by Lipi Publication, has already been released and the English version will be launched in September.

Many books have been written on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by far one of the greatest political leaders not only in India but in the world today in recent years. Yet what sets Azeez Abdulla’s effort apart from others is the style and detail he tried to capture in the book.

Azeez made several trips to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hometown of Vadnagar in northern Gujarat and met his friends, relatives and family members to understand his journey from selling tea to the Prime Minister’s chair. minister through hard work and perseverance. Azeez also interviewed many political leaders who have been associated with Narendra Modi for many years to gain insight into his personality and working style.

The book, written over a period of one year, also describes the hardships Narendra Modi has had to face over the years and the sacrifices he has made.

“I am extremely proud of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. The story of his rise from humble beginnings to the highest position in the country is truly inspiring. Leaders become great by overcoming hardships, and Narendra Modi has done exactly the same in his long and distinguished life in the country. I was inspired a lot by his story, which I tried to capture objectively and independently. I have no doubts that this book will be very well received by readers and inspire many, ”said Azeez.

By the way, a chance meeting with Narendra Modi and his family in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, which left him with memorable moments and gave him insight into the prime minister’s life history, is what has inspired Azeez, who is also a politician, motivational speaker, and social worker, to write the book. He has also been writing for many years for major Kerala newspapers and magazines.

Azeez says the book will reveal new sides of Narendra Modi’s personality and previously unknown or little-known facts on his journey to the country’s highest office.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a mission for a new India, to bring the country to a level it deserves around the world. The book is a must read for all Indians who dream of a new India, ”he says.

The book, which also includes some of the notable speeches Narendra Modi has given over the years, has been priced at Rs. 200, and will be available in major bookstores nationwide and through e-commerce platforms.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / PNN)

This story is automatically generated from a syndicated feed. ThePrint is not responsible for its content.

