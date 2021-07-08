Prime Minister Imran Khan urges nation to wear masks and get vaccinated as fourth wave dangers loom





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking to media on Thursday, July 8, 2021. – Twitter / GovtofPakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan urges people to wear a mask at all times, especially on buses and indoor environments. Urges people to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus. Said people should especially adhere to government-mandated coronavirus SOPs on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the masses to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) mandated by the government on the occasion of Eid ul Adha to keep the virus at bay.

Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the nation of the dangers of the Delta variant – which first appeared in India – and said India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Indonesia are currently suffering from it. .

“Considering the current situation in countries like Afghanistan, where there is a serious shortage of oxygen, I would like to say a few things to the nation,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that so far Allah has been very merciful to Pakistan and even foreign publications like The Economist have ranked Pakistan as one of the top three countries capable of effectively controlling the pandemic.

PM congratulates the masses for cooperating with the government

He praised the government, especially the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) for conducting research and making timely decisions to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said Pakistan was the only Muslim country to have kept mosques open for two consecutive Ramazans – thanks to the efforts, monitoring and preventive measures of the NCOC as well as the nation’s cooperative attitude.

“It is also thanks to the cooperation of the Pakistani nation that the government was able to save the country from a catastrophic situation. [like other countries], said the Prime Minister.

The prime minister said that at present, however, coronavirus cases in the country are suddenly on the rise after dropping due to the arrival of the Delta variant in the country.

“Even though I know that people are fed up with following SOPs around the world and understand this, I would like to call again on the masses to [at least] wear a mask at all times so the country can be saved from the possible fourth wave of the pandemic. “

He explained that masks should be worn at all times whenever someone is in a confined space with other people – including wedding receptions, restaurants and bedrooms – because the risks of the virus spreading. in indoor environments are extremely high.

“If someone is in the open, for example in a park, they can take off their mask, but when they are inside a bus or a car with other people, for example , he must wear a mask “, explained the Prime Minister. holding a mask in his hands.

“It’s a very easy job to wear a mask, and this simple step can save the country and our economy from disaster,” he continued.

Prime Minister Khan said that across the world poverty has spread and the poor have had to suffer because of the blockages.

“I would therefore ask Pakistanis to wear masks and to observe precautions, especially on the occasion of Eid ul Adha,” he said.

“The government has put a lot of pressure on people to join the SOPs and I appreciate the nation for being with us, but if you want to avoid further blockages and restrictions keep wearing a mask,” he said. he declared.

Towards the end of his speech, the Prime Minister also urged people to get vaccinated. He added that even though Pakistan does not manufacture the coronavirus vaccine on its own and the vaccination campaign is not as rapid as in the United States, for example, people should take advantage of the vaccines available in the country and to get vaccinated. as soon as possible.

