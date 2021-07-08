An outside look at the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party

Last week, China held celebrations to mark the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). President Xi Jinping gave a speech in Beijing that many in Tokyo saw as symbolizing Xi Jinping’s government and intended for Xi Jinping.

Repeat the same speech

What I take away from his 2021 speech is that it was basically the same as the previous speeches he gave. Yet compared to previous speeches in 2011, 2001, or 1991, Xis’ narrative was a bit more direct and confident this time around. Here are some of his statements and claims:

Only socialism can save China, and only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China.

China will not accept preaching preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture the Chinese.

China will never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or subjugate the Chinese.

Solving the Taiwan question and achieving the full reunification of China is a historic mission and an unwavering commitment of the CCP.

No one should underestimate the determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A difficult sale

This speech was never going to win the hearts and minds of people in countries neighboring China. No wonder the Japanese media reacted so negatively. Editorials from major newspapers here have almost unanimously expressed concern about the current regime in Beijing.

The Sankei, a conservative daily, for example, carried this headline: Beware of a long-term dictatorship and never let the repression of human rights continue. Even the liberal Asahi and Mainichi newspapers, often seen as more pro-Chinese than other Japanese newspapers, echoed similar sentiments. They also ran editorials criticizing China with headlines such as Who Does the CCP Rule For? and China must not become a dividing superpower.

Twenty years ago, I was a Japanese diplomat stationed in Beijing. The Japanese media were not as critical of China then as they are today. In addition, just 10 years ago, relations between Japan and China were, unlike today, relatively stable, which is why I am a little puzzled by the current situation.

What’s in a message?

What was intriguing last week was the controversy that erupted over congratulatory messages sent to the CCP by some in Japan.

Toshihiro Nikai, the pro-Chinese secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, reportedly sent a congratulatory telegram to the CCP. Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition party, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the junior partner of the ruling coalition, both made it clear that they sent the usual congratulatory messages to their CCP counterparts.

On the other hand, the absence of congratulatory messages from the Japanese government and, more ironically, the Japanese Communist Party (JCP), was very noticeable. Yet, as for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, it is not surprising that he is among the G7 leaders who have not sent a congratulatory message to the CCP.

What surprised me most were the remarks made by Kazuo Shii, head of the JCP, who allegedly said that the CCP is not worthy of the name of the Communist Party, then citing China’s activities in the seas of East and South China as well as human rights. violations against people in Hong Kong and Uighurs.

An incomplete speech

Often in such important speeches there is a lack of historical context and awkward facts that contradict official accounts. Xi’s speech was no exception.

A July 1 Wall Street Journal editorial did just that.

The editorial discussed historical facts that were never mentioned in Xis’ speech, such as: The Communists… let the Chinese nationalists under Chiang Kai-shek do most of the fighting against Japan during WWII. Mao (Zedong) and his party then won the civil war in 1949 and proceeded like all communists to purge opponents and take total control.

What followed were the bloodiest decades in world history, matched only by Stalin’s purges, the editorial continues, explaining the famines and mass deaths that resulted from the Great Leap in before in the 1950s, the Cultural Revolution from 1966 to 1976 and the crackdown on Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Myopic vision

In 2001, the year of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the CCP, I met a Chinese friend in Beijing who was a seasoned expert on Japan-China relations. He told me that he had just returned from Tokyo where he had met many prominent Japanese lawmakers, including Mr. Nikai.

He was convinced that the politicians he met in Japan would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. After listening to his stories, I said: Alright, but who were the young Japanese politicians you met this time around? Have you met some of those who are not always pro-China?

He was apparently embarrassed. Then I said: have you spoken with Shinzo Abe? Have you met Shigeru Ishiba or Shoichi Nakagawa? In 2001, Abe, Ishiba and Nakagawa were all young, conservative and promising PLD members of the Diet.

I said to my senior CCP member friend: If you haven’t met these politicians yet, you will regret it because China and Japan will both have to pay the price in the years to come. This is because these young LDP members are the future leaders of Japan.

I tried to convince him, but he refused to take my advice. He just told me, I’m surprised because I’ve never heard such a story from a Japanese diplomat before. What is unfortunate is that no one on the Chinese side seems to have taken my advice.

In the end, I was correct in predicting that Abe and Ishiba would become the leaders of the PLD. Unfortunately, however, the CCP has devoted all of its attention and effort to trying to get to know and influence pro-Chinese politicians, without investing in the younger generation of Japanese lawmakers. Diplomatic relations between the two Asian neighbors now suffer from such a lack of vision.

Kuni Miyake is President of the Foreign Policy Institute and Director of Research at the Canon Institute for Global Studies. A former career diplomat, Miyake is also a special advisor to the cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas. The opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the positions of the Japanese government.