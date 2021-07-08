Politics
An outside look at the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party
Last week, China held celebrations to mark the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). President Xi Jinping gave a speech in Beijing that many in Tokyo saw as symbolizing Xi Jinping’s government and intended for Xi Jinping.
Repeat the same speech
What I take away from his 2021 speech is that it was basically the same as the previous speeches he gave. Yet compared to previous speeches in 2011, 2001, or 1991, Xis’ narrative was a bit more direct and confident this time around. Here are some of his statements and claims:
- Only socialism can save China, and only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China.
- China will not accept preaching preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture the Chinese.
- China will never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or subjugate the Chinese.
- Solving the Taiwan question and achieving the full reunification of China is a historic mission and an unwavering commitment of the CCP.
- No one should underestimate the determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
A difficult sale
This speech was never going to win the hearts and minds of people in countries neighboring China. No wonder the Japanese media reacted so negatively. Editorials from major newspapers here have almost unanimously expressed concern about the current regime in Beijing.
The Sankei, a conservative daily, for example, carried this headline: Beware of a long-term dictatorship and never let the repression of human rights continue. Even the liberal Asahi and Mainichi newspapers, often seen as more pro-Chinese than other Japanese newspapers, echoed similar sentiments. They also ran editorials criticizing China with headlines such as Who Does the CCP Rule For? and China must not become a dividing superpower.
Twenty years ago, I was a Japanese diplomat stationed in Beijing. The Japanese media were not as critical of China then as they are today. In addition, just 10 years ago, relations between Japan and China were, unlike today, relatively stable, which is why I am a little puzzled by the current situation.
What’s in a message?
What was intriguing last week was the controversy that erupted over congratulatory messages sent to the CCP by some in Japan.
Toshihiro Nikai, the pro-Chinese secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, reportedly sent a congratulatory telegram to the CCP. Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition party, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the junior partner of the ruling coalition, both made it clear that they sent the usual congratulatory messages to their CCP counterparts.
On the other hand, the absence of congratulatory messages from the Japanese government and, more ironically, the Japanese Communist Party (JCP), was very noticeable. Yet, as for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, it is not surprising that he is among the G7 leaders who have not sent a congratulatory message to the CCP.
What surprised me most were the remarks made by Kazuo Shii, head of the JCP, who allegedly said that the CCP is not worthy of the name of the Communist Party, then citing China’s activities in the seas of East and South China as well as human rights. violations against people in Hong Kong and Uighurs.
An incomplete speech
Often in such important speeches there is a lack of historical context and awkward facts that contradict official accounts. Xi’s speech was no exception.
A July 1 Wall Street Journal editorial did just that.
The editorial discussed historical facts that were never mentioned in Xis’ speech, such as: The Communists… let the Chinese nationalists under Chiang Kai-shek do most of the fighting against Japan during WWII. Mao (Zedong) and his party then won the civil war in 1949 and proceeded like all communists to purge opponents and take total control.
What followed were the bloodiest decades in world history, matched only by Stalin’s purges, the editorial continues, explaining the famines and mass deaths that resulted from the Great Leap in before in the 1950s, the Cultural Revolution from 1966 to 1976 and the crackdown on Tiananmen Square in 1989.
Myopic vision
In 2001, the year of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the CCP, I met a Chinese friend in Beijing who was a seasoned expert on Japan-China relations. He told me that he had just returned from Tokyo where he had met many prominent Japanese lawmakers, including Mr. Nikai.
He was convinced that the politicians he met in Japan would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. After listening to his stories, I said: Alright, but who were the young Japanese politicians you met this time around? Have you met some of those who are not always pro-China?
He was apparently embarrassed. Then I said: have you spoken with Shinzo Abe? Have you met Shigeru Ishiba or Shoichi Nakagawa? In 2001, Abe, Ishiba and Nakagawa were all young, conservative and promising PLD members of the Diet.
I said to my senior CCP member friend: If you haven’t met these politicians yet, you will regret it because China and Japan will both have to pay the price in the years to come. This is because these young LDP members are the future leaders of Japan.
I tried to convince him, but he refused to take my advice. He just told me, I’m surprised because I’ve never heard such a story from a Japanese diplomat before. What is unfortunate is that no one on the Chinese side seems to have taken my advice.
In the end, I was correct in predicting that Abe and Ishiba would become the leaders of the PLD. Unfortunately, however, the CCP has devoted all of its attention and effort to trying to get to know and influence pro-Chinese politicians, without investing in the younger generation of Japanese lawmakers. Diplomatic relations between the two Asian neighbors now suffer from such a lack of vision.
Kuni Miyake is President of the Foreign Policy Institute and Director of Research at the Canon Institute for Global Studies. A former career diplomat, Miyake is also a special advisor to the cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas. The opinions expressed here do not necessarily reflect the positions of the Japanese government.
In a time of both disinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing you can help us tell the story well.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sources
2/ https://www.japantimes.co.jp/opinion/2021/07/08/commentary/japan-commentary/chinese-communist-party-100th-birthday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]