PPKM emergency emblematic of the constitutional obligation: spokesperson





President Joko Widodo fulfills constitutional obligation Jakarta (ANTARA) – The implementation of emergency restrictions on public activities (PPKM) is a form of constitutional obligation fulfilled by President Joko Widodo, according to Fadjroel Rachman, a member of the presidential special staff for communication. “President Joko Widodo is fulfilling the constitutional obligation to” protect the nation of Indonesia and the entire Indonesian homeland, promote the welfare of the public and educate the life of the nation. ” Emergency PPKM, ”Rachman noted in a statement received here on Thursday. Rachman noted that the government’s implementation of the Emergency PPKM is an effort to protect individuals, families and communities from the spread of COVID-19. “The basic principle of the Emergency PPKM is to save people from threats of the spread of the coronavirus by applying health protocols, because at the moment the most important measures to prevent further spread are to adhere to the protocols of 5M health which includes wearing masks correctly, washing hands with soap, maintaining distance, avoiding crowds and reducing mobility, ”he said. Besides the PPKM, Rachman noted that measures to protect the public from COVID-19 included the deployment of the vaccine while adding that the head of state had successfully engaged in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy for the vaccine supply. As of June 2021, Indonesia had obtained 93,728,400 vaccines and 45 million people had been vaccinated. The presidential special staff for communication further explained that the government has implemented strategies in the areas of health, social protection and economic recovery, especially to support small businesses, to deal with COVID- 19 and the impacts of the pandemic. By implementing such measures, the government has set a budget of 695.2 trillion rupees for the year 2020 and 699.43 billion rupees for the year 2021. In addition, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the health budget during the emergency PPKM was increased to Rp 193.93 billion from Rp 182 trillion earlier. Supplementary budget includes funding for examinations, follow-up and treatment program for 230,000 COVID-19 patients, incentives for medical and health personnel, death benefits, medication and purchases of protective equipment individual (PPE). The supplementary budget also includes the purchase of 53.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, payment of the National Health Insurance (JKN) contribution for 19.15 million people, and tax incentives for the sector. of health. Related News: Police Deploy Water Cannon to Disperse Crowds During PPKM

