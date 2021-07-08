Tories have accepted 2.6 million shadow donors since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister





Most unincorporated associations are harmless groups, such as small local fundraisers or counselors who band together to pay staff. But these structures were also used to funnel large sums of black money into British politics. The record 435,000 Brexit donation from the Democratic Unionist Party came through an unincorporated association called the Constitutional Research Council. The source of this money has never been revealed. Opposition parties have called for implementation of committee recommendations, but a new government election bill, introduced on Monday, includes few attempts to bring transparency to political financing. Cat Smith, Labor shadow minister for democracy in the Cabinet Office, told openDemocracy: Over the past decade, the Conservatives have failed to address the loopholes that allow foreign money to flood our democracy. This benefits the Conservative Party, allowing wealthy foreign donors who have never paid UK tax to fund their campaigns. Instead of filling these loopholes, the government elections bill announced this week will further weaken our donation laws, allowing wealthy conservative expats unrestricted access to our democracy and opening the floodgates to foreign money in our politics. . Elite clubs Other unincorporated associations include the Carlton Club, an elite private club with 1,700 members per year in London’s West End that has supported the Conservative Party for nearly 200 years. Since the lockdown last year, the club has donated 2,500 each to several Tory MPs in Red Wall constituencies in the north of England and the Midlands. These included donations to MPs and associations in Birmingham Northfield, North East Derbyshire, Stoke-on-Trent, West Bromwich East and Wolverhampton North East. As an unincorporated association, there is no way to trace the original donors of this money. The United & Cecil Club, a secret catering company hosted by the Carlton Club, has donated 15,000 to the Conservative Party this year as well as 2,500 to Matthew Robinsons’ campaign to become mayor of West Yorkshire. In the 2019 general election, the United & Cecil Club made similar donations to Tory associations covering dozens of seats, including 11 that were Tory gains in the last election. Meanwhile, the Midlands-based Leamington Fund has given more than $ 95,000 to the Tories. There is no public document for the group. Unincorporated associations make it far too easy to conceal the identities of those who make political donations, said Alex Runswick, senior advocacy officer at Transparency International UK. Knowing who is helping fund political campaigns is essential to protect against the entry of funds from unknown sources into our democracy as well as to understand what these donors may expect in return. The law should be amended to provide greater transparency on the contributions of these secret donor clubs. Flagrant lack of transparency Many unincorporated associations are run for legitimate reasons, but they can also be a loophole in transparency rules. Normally, people who donate more than 1,500 to a political campaign must publicly declare their donation. But donors can avoid this by donating up to 7,500 to an unincorporated association. This group can then pass the money on to a political party without revealing the identity of the original donor. Jess Garland, director of policy and research at the Electoral Reform Society, told openDemocracy last month that unincorporated associations are another giant hole in the sieve of UK party funding rules. There is a glaring lack of transparency which only fuels mistrust and often justified fears about who is secretly leading our political debate, she said.

