Erdogan signifies the importance of the 2023 presidential elections

The Turkish president on Thursday stressed the importance of the upcoming presidential elections in 2023 for the country to be among the most powerful countries in the world.

Speaking at his extended meeting of provincial heads of the Justice and Development Party (AK), Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on all party members to start preparing for the elections.

We have about two years before the election. I want you to capture every day and every moment of this time in the most effective way, Erdogan said.

Erdogan said that all AK Party members should go there and meet people, listen to them and their problems and prepare for the elections on the ground.

The Turkish president last week denied rumors of early elections and efforts to promote early polls and said the next general election in Turkey will be held in 2023, as scheduled.

Erdogan also praised Turkey’s successful counterterrorism operations at home and abroad against the YPG / PKK and Daesh / ISIS terrorist groups.

In its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU – was responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG are the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh / ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been repeatedly attacked by the terrorist group, killing more than 300 and injuring hundreds more in at least 10 suicide attacks, seven bombings and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.