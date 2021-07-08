Indian variant of Covid-19 may trigger fourth wave, PM Imran warns





Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the nation that the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus could strike the country if people continue to flout Covid-19 SOPs issued to stem the spread of the contagious virus.

In a brief address to the nation on Thursday, the Prime Minister said the Delta variant originating in India has become a major cause of concern around the world.

He said the Delta variant, which has wreaked havoc in India, has spread to Bangladesh and Afghanistan and caused oxygen shortages.

“We can avoid the fourth wave of coronavirus if we respect the SOPs of Covid-19, especially the wearing of masks in closed and overcrowded spaces,” Prime Minister Imran said while urging the masses to follow precautionary measures to avoid blockages.

Citing The Economist report, the prime minister said Pakistan was ranked the third best performing country in the world for handling the coronavirus pandemic.

“After a drop, [coronavirus] the cases are increasing again and we are concerned that cases of Indian variants are also being reported in Pakistan, ”he added.

“I know people are tired of following SOPs, but wearing a mask is the easiest way to avoid the fourth wave of coronavirus,” the prime minister added.

Earlier today, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said the government would not impose a full lockdown during the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which it feared would begin in July. In progress.

He said that during the recent waves of the coronavirus, the government’s strategy to deal with the pandemic and overcome its aftermath has been very effective and the country has been ranked among the three best performing countries by the normality index of the economist for his management.

Addressing a swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed members of the National Youth Council (NYC), the minister urged the population to continue to follow standard operating procedures and to get vaccinated to deal with the 4th wave of efficient manner.

Umar, however, added that in the event that the ratio of positive cases increases, the government will opt for a smart lockdown as was done in the previous phase.

(With APP input)

