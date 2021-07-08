Haiti and the Trump illusion





Updated at 9:50 a.m. ET on July 8, 2021.

It is no more than 100 years since a Haitian president died of violence. This previous assassination was that of a repressive leader who was beaten to death by rebels in 1915, a murder that preceded and significantly resulted in an American invasion and occupation of Haiti that ultimately lasted until 1934.

The murder of President Jovenel Mose yesterday seems unlikely to yield such disastrous results. But the United States and Haiti have been increasingly linked for more than a decade, and that relationship is not going to get any easier.

First, a bit of recent history: in September 2016, presidential candidate Donald Trump stopped by a Haitian-American community center in Miami. He promised his audience that, if elected, he would be their greatest champion. It may seem like a strange stop for a man who would have described Haiti as a country of shit. But Trump had a ploy to summon the Clintons.

During his presidency, Bill Clinton had devoted energy and attention to Haiti, and after leaving office, the Clinton Foundation became a major economic power on the island. The foundation planned and coordinated large initiatives, such as a new port complex, and developed dozens of small projects with its own fundraising. At the same time, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has pushed Haiti towards open-market reforms, hoping to boost economic development and job creation.

The plans did not work out as well as hoped, especially after a devastating earthquake in January 2010. Disappointments fueled rumors, rumors turned into conspiracy theories. Conservative writers in the United States have developed and publicized growing conspiracy theories. By 2016, it had become a widespread belief on the far right that the Clinton family had extracted a huge fortune from Haiti. Search for Clinton and Haiti on Twitter and see for yourself.

David A. Graham: Outweighs the Fantasy Legal World

The Trump campaign appears to have hoped it could convert the anti-Clinton plot into Haitian American votes, particularly in Florida, where Haitian Americans form a large community. Trump’s hopes have been dashed. Daniel Smith, a political scientist from the University of Florida, estimates that Hillary Clinton won 80% of the Haitian American vote in 2016. *

Despite Trump’s apparent contempt, he still exerted a strangely gravitational influence on Haiti’s politics. In 2016, the Haitian presidency was taken by Mose, a leader very much in the Trump mold: authoritarian, corrupt and unwilling to step down on time. Moïse’s term expired in February of this year, but he stood firm and sought to amend the Haitian constitution so that he could stay until 2026 and eliminate rival centers of power, including the Haitian Senate. And like Trump, Mose seems doomed to bequeath his country new spasms of recrimination and paranoia. We may never know who ordered his assassination: Haitian police have already shot dead four of the suspected assailants.

During the first decade of this century, Haiti seemed to be on its way to stability and prosperity. In 2006, for the first time in its history, an elected president seized power peacefully from a predecessor. In 2011, another first: this elected president handed over power peacefully to an elected successor. In 2009, Haiti’s economy grew faster than 6 percent per year.

But the past decade has been bleak. The 2010 earthquake was followed by a cholera epidemic, possibly introduced by United Nations peacekeepers. The disease sickened half a million people and killed at least 9,200 people and probably many more. Haiti was hit by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Gang violence spread and the political system froze to paralysis. Haiti has yet to administer even a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Annie Lowrey: Are immigrants a drain on government resources?

Of course, people are looking to escape. The 2018 U.S. Census estimated that 700,000 Haitian-born people live in America. In total, the Haitian-born diaspora in the Western Hemisphere now numbers probably close to a million. Others may be on their way. In the first five months of 2021, some 10,000 Haitians and their children crossed the southern border into the United States, hoping to gain residency rights in the United States.

What happens in Haiti does not stay in Haiti. The idea that the United States can somehow protect itself from the problems of its neighbors was one of the greatest illusions of the Trump era, which we could all be forced to live with again. face in the days to come.

* An earlier version of this article mistakenly identified a University of Florida political scientist as Donald Smith. This is Daniel Smith.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/07/haiti-president-assassinated-donald-trump/619384/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos