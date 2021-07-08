The Kushner curse still haunts Donald Trump | Mulshine





Think back to 2011. Imagine someone telling you that a New York realtor with a playboy lifestyle and a history of supporting liberal political views would run for president.

He would have the backing of a family developer from New Jersey who funded Democrat Jim McGreeveys to become our governor.

Did you think this guy was a Republican?

Or a Democrat?

This thought experiment provides a good way to look at a quote from Jared Kushner reported in a recent book.

I don’t care about the future of the Republican Party! Kushner reportedly told the chairman of the Republican National Committee in an argument ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

At the time, President Ronna McDaniel of Michigan was discussing future fundraising methods with the presidential son-in-law, according to Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender’s book Frankly We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How. Trump lost.

I can’t wait to read the books of other Trump and Kushner revelations. From my own observations, the inner story of Trump’s loss has its roots right here in New Jersey.

Trump’s fatal mistake, if I can presume to deduce it, is that he listened to Kushner and other family members when he should have listened to political pros.

One of those pros is New Jersey owner Chris Christie. In his 2019 book Let Me Finish, the former governor explains in detail how Jared Kushner sabotaged his relationship with Trump during this 2016 campaign.

Christie writes that Jared was angry with him because, during his time as a US attorney, Christie sued Kushner’s father, Charles, over a blackmail plan.

In 2004, Charles Kushner was the subject of a federal government investigation into possible campaign fund violations. It was garden stuff. But what Kushner did next encompassed a whole jungle.

He hired a New York prostitute to lure his brother-in-law, who was involved in these campaign machinations, into his room at the Red Bull Motel in Somerville. The pleasure was recorded on a hidden camera in an alarm clock next to the bed.

At that point, a clever blackmailer reportedly confronted his victim with the evidence and threatened to show it to the guy’s wife if he shouted at the authorities.

Kushner was not a smart blackmailer. He sent the video directly to his sister.

In her book, Christie hilariously recounts how the woman showed up at the Christies office with her sheepish-looking husband and the videotape. It had arrived in simple brown packaging. But my husband still had the prostitute’s number on his cell phone.

A check of phone records revealed what was to be the most inept ploy in blackmail history. Charlie had no one to blame except himself, but Jared took it out on Christie.

The results were a disaster for The Donald. As the 2016 election approached, Christie had led Trump’s transition team. By all accounts, he has done a good job recruiting potential candidates for an administration that could take office in 10 weeks.

Then, just three days after Trump’s victory, Christie was fired as the head of the transition. In the book, he blames Jared Kushner squarely.

When I asked Christie about this debacle at the time, he replied: I think what the people who made this transition have painfully learned at the expense of the country is that experience matters. The presidents’ campaign was based on being an alien who was going to come to Washington and make a difference. That’s great. It is very good. I agree with that. But you cannot transition as a foreigner.

This also applies to the management of an administration. Kushner was the accomplished outsider whose only qualification was that he was married to Trump’s daughter. Here in Jersey, I have never met a single conservative who expressed hope that a longtime liberal like Kushner would advance the cause of conservatism.

What he put forward was Trump’s cause. This cause has not been going so well lately that Republicans are learning how badly Donald has botched his own re-election campaign.

More books on the subject are due out this month. The Michael Wolffs Landslide: The Last Days of the Trump Presidency would contain another use of the F-word. It comes when the president said of his first campaign manager, Brad Parscale, he screwed it all up.

Someone certainly did.

And that person is quickly supplanted as a likely 2024 presidential candidate.

Christie made noise about the race in 2024, but the smart money goes to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

And that money doesn’t come from the Kushner family.

