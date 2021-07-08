Prime Minister Imran fears fourth wave of Covid looming in Pakistan, calling variant of Indian origin “of greatest concern” – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned of an impending fourth wave of Covid-19 in the country, calling the Delta variant, which is believed to have originated in India, of the greatest concern.

Pakistan has seen a sudden increase in daily cases in recent days.

According to the government’s Covid-19 portal, the number of daily Covid-19 cases fell from four digits to three digits on June 25. Daily reported cases remained near the 900 mark until June 27 and fell to 735 on June 28. Then the number of cases started to gradually increase and doubled in just one week. The positivity rate, which stood at less than 2% in June, crossed 3% after a 20-day gap.

A day ago, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) also confirmed the presence of different variants of the coronavirus, including the Delta (Indian), Beta (South African) and Alpha (UK) variants, in Pakistan and the detection of their cases in May and June.

In a video message to the nation today, the Prime Minister referred to countries like Afghanistan and Indonesia affected by the Delta variant and expressed concern about the upward trajectory of Covid-19 cases. in Pakistan, just days after their decline.

We are concerned that the Indian variant will hit Pakistan, and as a precaution we must abide by SOPs, he warned.

While thanking people for respecting the SOPs in his previous appeals, he urged the masses to continue their cooperation with the administration and to wear masks mandatory in all places, especially restaurants, weddings and parties. indoor spaces, as such places are extreme contributors to the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister said he knew people were tired of following SOPs for over a year, but said: “We will put your test endurance to the test more for your own safety.”

He said it was not a Herculean task to wear a mask.

Speaking on the downsides of a lockdown on the country, the PM said: When you impose a lockdown, the segment most affected is the poor, and for the sake of our people, our economy and our elders, I urge everyone to wear masks, he appealed.

He said Bangladesh and Indonesia have imposed strict containment measures, adding that we need to take action to prevent this situation from gripping us.

He also said the government must ensure that sacrificial animals on Eidul Azha are slaughtered at sites outside of cities to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Take the jab

The prime minister also urged the masses to get vaccinated.

Unfortunately, we do not produce vaccines, so we may fall a bit behind in vaccinating our entire population against the coronavirus, he added.

He urged people, especially those in urban areas, to take the jabs.

If we survive the fourth wave, we can save our country, he concluded.

