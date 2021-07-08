Jokowi releases Indonesian contingent for Tokyo 2021 Olympics





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) released the Indonesian contingent for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games in a virtual ceremony held in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Thursday. The contingent includes 28 athletes and 17 officials who will compete in the Olympic Games which will take place from July 23 to August 10, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. “People are waiting for you to come home with medals and make us proud. I hope your fight will bring victory,” said Jokowi. The contingent was led by the head of mission Rosan Roeslani. Related News: After COVID Warriors, Olympic Athletes Get Vaccinated They will compete in eight sports disciplines: athletics, archery, rowing, shooting, badminton, weightlifting, swimming and surfing. The President noted that all the athletes had optimally prepared to improve their performance and were ready to compete in sportsmanship and win medals. Jokowi urged the athletes to maintain their health, stamina and focus. “The people have great hopes on you and your achievements will be the achievements of the country,” Jokowi said. The ceremony was held in accordance with strict health protocols, and only a few members of the contingent had attended the ceremony at the Palace. Other athletes virtually followed the ceremony. The ceremony took place in the presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali, the General President of the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) Raja Sapta Oktohari, the Chef de Mission Rosan P. Roeslani, the General President of the Indonesian Sports Committee (KONI) Marciano Norman, as well as athletes and coaches virtually present from their respective national training centers respectively. Minister Amali confirmed that the Indonesian contingent for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics completed their COVID-19 vaccination on February 26. Related News: Police Deploy Water Cannon to Disperse Crowds During PPKM Related news: Tokyo Olympics stay on schedule: Indonesian Olympic Committee To close

