Donald Trump chooses Mike Carey in Ohio, called swampiest swamp creature





It is the candidate nominated by Trump who is running to do the MAGA of the Columbus suburb again. But while former energy lobbyist Mike Carey is happy to brag about the former president’s endorsement in the GOP primary, he’s not as keen on talking about his closeness to one of the scandals of Ohio’s costliest corruption.

Careys’ campaign website portrays him as an outsider who has spent his career empowering politicians and fighting for working class families. But he only vaguely mentions his 20-year career as an executive in the US energy industry.

For eight years, Carey worked as Vice President of Government Affairs at Murray Energy Corporation, once one of the largest coal companies and most notorious violators of environmental laws. He was Bob Murray’s right-hand man, according to three sources who worked with and against Carey on environmental issues at Ohio State House. He is also currently chairman of the board of the Ohio Coal Association, which has long had a close relationship with Murray Energy.

Murray Energy filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and has since reappeared as American Consolidated Natural Resources Inc., where Carey currently works and holds the same position.

Bob Murray, CEO of Murray Energy, passed away in October 2020.

Neither Carey nor Murray Energy have been charged with crimes related to the Generation Now inquiry, which resulted in federal charges against several major Ohio players and, ultimately, the expulsion of former President Larry Householder of the Ohio House.

But with Murray’s main lobbyist quietly referring to Company B in the criminal complaint against Householder, Carey had a front row seat to one of Ohio’s biggest corruption scandals.

Careys campaign manager Blaine Kelly said Carey was making no effort to get HB 6 through.

The scandal revolves around HB 6, which was a billion dollar bailout for the state’s nuclear industry.

At the heart of the deal is a $ 60 million slush fund known as Generation Now, funded primarily by nuclear power company FirstEnergy. According to federal court documents, Householder, with the help of his senior collaborator Jeffrey Longstreth, used the slush fund as a secret piggy bank to mount a successful campaign for Householder to become Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives in 2018 In return for the largesse, according to court documents, Householder used the hammer on the speakers to pass HB 6.

In the fall of 2018, according to court documents, Householder and his allies focused on using Generation Now’s money to ensure candidates who supported him and his presidency were elected. To this end, Householder and his allies orchestrated the creation of a black money group identified by the Columbus Dispatch and Cincinnati Enquirer as Hardworking Ohioans Inc. for a spending of $ 1.5 million on negative advertising.

Generation Now and FirstEnergy provided the large amount of funding for the advertisements of the black money groups. Among the spots paid by the cut was an ad that showed Ohio Democratic Rep. J Todd Smith passing a field field sobriety test but only receiving a speeding ticket, according to reports. court documents. Smith, who reportedly had a 10-point lead before the ad aired lost his race and the media credited the [Hardworking Ohioans] ad with tipping the scales, according to an FBI affidavit in support of a criminal complaint. .

Court documents show Murray Energy, where Carey worked as a senior lobbyist, provided $ 100,000 in funding for the Hardworking Ohioans negative ad campaign. Prosecutors called Murray, who has not been charged in connection with the scheme, an energy company whose interests aligned with those [FirstEnergy].

Despite being a coal company, Murray has nonetheless found common cause with FirstEnergy, Householder and Generation Now; their legislative action in favor of the nuclear industry also contained marginal benefits for the coal industry.

When Householder and his allies passed the HB 6 nuclear bailout bill, the legislation provided aid to a struggling Ohio coal plant that was a key customer of Murray Energys’ coal supplies.

Carey’s employer didn’t just mix his money and interests with the Generation Now slush fund. He also wooed one of the main architects charged with the larger project behind him, Householder’s senior assistant and former Generation Now chief Jeff Longstreth.

Two years before Generation Now was founded, Murray Energy invited Longstreth to a Republican Governors Association event in 2015 as a guest of the company, according to documents obtained by the corporate watchdog, Documented.

An August 2020 report in the Cincinnati Enquirer details additional ties between Murray Energy and Longstreth, including that in 2014 his company was paid for its work on legislative races in West Virginia by a PAC called Moving West Virginia Forward. , funded primarily by Murray Energy.

Longstreth pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy in October 2020 in connection with his role in the Generation Now program.

The Ohio House of Representatives expelled Householder in June. He is still awaiting trial and has pleaded not guilty.

Trump’s endorsement of Carey in the crowded field vying to replace retired Rep. Steve Stivers could give him a head start in a district where support for the former president runs deep. Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski hit the campaign trail for Carey.

But the mentions aren’t Carey’s first interaction with Trump’s orbit.

From his perch as an outsider at Murray Energy, Carey joined his boss, Bob Murray, and Andrew Wheeler, then a lobbyist for Murray who later became the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, to move the agenda forward. of their company in a meeting with Energy at the time. Secretary Rick Perry. His attendance at three meetings with Trump officials is detailed in documents from Wheelers’ confirmation hearing.

It was at this meeting where Murray, who donated $ 300,000 at Trump’s inauguration, handed over a wishlist of environmental regulatory rollbacks that the New York Times said ultimately became a list of environmental regulatory rollbacks. things to do for the Trump administration.

Murray Energy of course did not get everything it wanted from the Trump administration.

In 2018, Murray Energy donated $ 1 million to America First Action, four days after Murray himself asked the White House to use federal funds to save a utility that bought coal from his company. The administration said no.

Carey’s aggressive advocacy for the coal industry is well known. A 2011 profile in Politico details his involvement in anti-climate campaigns targeting politicians at all levels and describes him as a national voice in this arena.

A group led by Carey ran ads against John Kerry, then a senator from Massachusetts, when he ran for president in 2004 and Barack Obama when he ran for president in 2008. Another group who ran for president he headed, the American Council for Affordable and Reliable Energy, ran advertisements against the legislation. aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions targeting Democratic senators from Arkansas to Missouri, according to the Politico profile.

The biggest laugh is this claim that he’s an outsider, said Mark Strickland, who served as the former energy adviser to Ohio Governor Ted Stricklands and had frequent interactions with Carey. . You can’t be more on the inside than Mike Carey.

Kelly, campaign manager for Careys, said the distinction with the outside was pretty obvious.

He’s not a politician, he’s never held an elected office, Kelly said. He is certainly not a politician.

Carey’s attacks, however, aren’t limited to Democratic opponents and can be personal.

In 2016, Mike Harley, a longtime Republican political agent from Ohio, found himself on Carey’s wrong side after working to scrap the legislation Carey had been pushing to pass. Right after Bill was vetoed, Carey asked him to meet him at his office.

It was basically a meeting to say stay out of my way or I’ll run over you, Hartley said.

Kelly called the allegation totally false.

Hartley is a serial liar who has publicly supported two of our opponents in this race, Kelly said. This typical insider attack won’t move the needle for him.

Yet when Hartley saw that Carey had received Trump’s approval, he had had enough.

I’m so sick of those corrupt, booted, thug assholes who think they’re above the law and think they can get away with threats, Hartley said. Someone like Mike Carey is absolutely the last person who should be a Congressman, literally the swampiest swamp creature there is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-pick-mike-carey-in-ohio-slammed-as-swampiest-swamp-creature The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos