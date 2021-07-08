Why Pakistan ignores China’s oppression of Uyghur Muslims





Analysis: Pakistan’s silence on the crackdown on Uyghur Muslims reflects its deep economic dependence on China after aligning with Beijing’s international infrastructure strategy.

Endorsing China’s account of the Uyghur crisis, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan recently stressed that he supports all of Beijing’s policies in the predominantly Muslim province of Xinjiang.

Due to our extreme closeness and our relations with China, we actually accept the Chinese version, the Pakistani prime minister said last week, maintaining the close ties between the two countries on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party. Chinese (CCP) in power.

Pleased with the Chinese government’s account after being briefed by Chinese officials, Khan felt that the actual conditions in Xinjiang were very different from those described by the media and Western governments.

Our interaction with Chinese officials, this version of what’s going on in Xinjiang is completely different from the version of what we hear from Western media and Western governments, Khan added.

It was only recently that Islamabad had risked trade relations and the prospect of foreign investment from the European Union (EU) when Khan launched a war of words with French President Emmanuel Macron last year.

He had accused him of attacking Islam after the French leader defended Charlie Hebdos magazine’s right to republish images of the Prophet Muhammad, deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.

Khan also wrote to leaders of Muslim-majority countries asking them to act collectively to counter growing Islamophobia in non-Muslim states.

Although viewed by some as a courageous stand in defense of Muslims around the world at a time when the country was under economic pressure, Islamabad remains stubbornly silent on the documented oppression of Uyghur Muslims.

And it is not the only Muslim country to take this position. In fact, that’s exactly what every country with deep strategic and economic ties to Beijing has done.

Several Muslim countries, and this also includes some Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, are playing a central role in China’s mega-project, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Having important trade and commercial ties with Beijing, these countries should not deviate from China’s stance on political issues.

Protesters attend a rally in Hong Kong in 2019 to show their support for the Uyghur minority in China. [Getty]

The crackdown on China’s Uyghur Muslims

Numbering around 12 million, the Muslim Uyghur minority lives mainly in the northwestern province of Xinjiang, also known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

Human rights groups and Uyghur activists have accused China of imprisoning more than one million Uyghurs in re-education camps where there have been reports of forced conversions and sterilization of women.

There is also evidence that Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities are used as forced labor. Several countries have accused Beijing of committing genocide while Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty claim China has committed crimes against humanity.

Meanwhile, European Union foreign ministers also finalized some punitive measures, including sanctions, regarding alleged human rights violations by China. Soon after, Beijing retaliated with countermeasures and sanctioned 10 individuals and four entities.

Beijing denies the charges and said the camps were created to combat militant and separatist tendencies in the region. It was only recently that an Amnesty International report described conditions there as a dystopian hellish landscape.

However, the China-Pakistan equation remains unchanged.

Strategic ties between China and Pakistan

In the past, Sino-Pakistani relations have mainly focused on defense and political issues, but it is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) established in 2013 that has cemented economic relations.

Currently, not only does Islamabad maintain strategic ties with Beijing, but the flagship Belt and Road (BRI) corridor runs through Pakistan.

Worth $ 60 billion, the CPEC is the only one of the six BRI corridors nearing completion. Launched six years ago, the CPEC retains great geopolitical value as it symbolizes the success of the BRI project on a global scale until more corridors progress.

Initially, the investment portfolio was $ 46 billion, then it was increased to $ 60 billion. However, only part of the amount was invested by Beijing as the project progressed more slowly than expected.

According to the latest reports, ongoing projects are valued at $ 28 billion while those under implementation are currently around $ 12 billion. Completed projects are worth $ 13 billion.

As Phase II of CPEC is about to begin, production-based development is still lacking and there are fewer than 10 joint ventures between Chinese and Pakistani companies to date. Bilateral trade with China presents many obstacles as there are few direct flights between the two countries and business visas are difficult for Pakistanis to obtain.

But CPEC will eventually navigate, Filippo Boni, co-author of a CPEC study for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told RFE / RL.

[CPEC] has many problems, but it continues to move forward, China has invested money and credibility in Pakistan and progress on [CPEC] sends an important message about the general state of the BRI.

Beyond economic cooperation between the two countries, Imran Khan also extolled the virtues of the Chinese system of governance enforced by the CCP, described by many international observers as an authoritarian one-party state.

Calling it a unique model and a suitable alternative to Western democracy, Khan observed that in our society and in Western democracies it is difficult to make changes because you are bound by rules and regulations, and planning. is only for five years.

Over the past six years, CPEC has enabled Beijing to expand its influence in Pakistan, and Khan’s ideological inclination towards China is somehow expected.

We are starting to see a much more proactive transition where China is trying to shape countries’ government systems, Nadege Rolland, senior researcher at the National Bureau of Asian Research recently told RFE / RL.

Everything is not yet in place, but we see the building blocks of the future falling into place.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and the immediate vicinity of China are undergoing a geopolitical shift as the United States withdraws its forces from Afghanistan. Having left a void, this space would most likely be occupied by China if Afghanistan remains stable.

There has been no high-level contact between Islamabad and Washington since the Biden administration took power. Senior US officials simply contacted civilian or military leaders in Pakistan when needed. Under these circumstances, Pakistan would naturally depend more on China.

Despite this glitch, Islamabad will balance both Beijing and Washington as it does not want to be crushed between two giants.

Interestingly, this was also the prevailing view at a recent important security briefing given to Pakistani parliamentarians by senior military and intelligence officials.

According to a senior politician who recently attended the parliamentary committee on national security held at the National Assembly of Pakistan, although a strategic shift in foreign policy is expected, the military leadership would not want to appear overtly pro-China.

Apparently, military and intelligence leaders have taken a more nuanced approach to future relations with the United States.

According to media reports, it was emphasized that even if ties with China were strong and could not be sacrificed, a healthy relationship with the United States would be maintained.

Sabena Siddiqui is a foreign affairs journalist, lawyer and geopolitical analyst specializing in modern China, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Middle East and South Asia.

Follow her on Twitter: @sabena_siddiqi

