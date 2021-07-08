Politics
Modi undertakes a massive overhaul of his wardrobe | Voice of America
NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made sweeping changes in his cabinet and subordinate ministers, in what is seen as an attempt to restore the image of his government hit by both a deadly second wave of the pandemic COVID-19 and a faltering economy.
Modi appointed 36 new ministers on Wednesday after the resignation of 12 senior ministers.
One of the key appointments is that of a new health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, who will now oversee the management of the pandemic in the second worst affected country in the world as health experts warn of a third looming wave later in the year.
Analysts say Modis’ new team is tasked with restoring the government’s credibility and dealing with the wave of public anger that has erupted over its handling of the recent health crisis.
Brand Modi is not as powerful or as powerful as he was in 2019 when he was re-elected with a massive term for a second term, political analyst Rasheed Kidwai said.
The handling of COVID during Wave 2 and the battered economy of recent years has exposed the myth that Modi is all-powerful, that he is capable of anything.
Modi, one of the country’s most popular prime ministers, came to power in 2014 with a promise to provide strong governance and usher in good days for the country.
However, tough questions have been raised over the jurisdiction of his government following critical shortages of hospital beds and oxygen that have left tens of thousands of people struggling for access to healthcare, even in cities like New Delhi during a devastating second wave of the pandemic in April and May. . More than half of the 400,000 reported deaths occurred in the past three months.
The government has also been criticized for a slow vaccination program that has been hampered by vaccine shortages. Only about 5% of Indians have been fully vaccinated so far.
The reconfiguration exercise is about correcting course and creating the right image for the government that was beaten in the second wave of the pandemic, said Sandeep Shastri, vice chancellor of Jain University.
The ministers who have been shown the door are those who have not shown the right political acumen, he said.
Analysts say that a struggling economy that plunged more than 7% last year, leading to millions of job losses, has also led to disillusionment, especially among the poor and middle classes. Hopes of a rapid economic recovery this year have been dashed by the second wave of the pandemic.
I think Mr. Modi and the [ruling] The Bharatiya Janata Party feels a new vulnerability, Kidwai said.
Regional polls to be held in seven states next year are also a key part of the ministerial overhaul, analysts said.
The BJP failed to wrest the state from the battlefield of West Bengal from a regional party in April, despite a high-profile campaign by Modi. The electoral setback has raised concerns about the BJP’s prospects in the coming polls, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state which is a critical prize for a political party that wants to rule India.
More than a dozen new ministers come from states that go to the polls and represent different castes and regional communities, a key factor in Indian politics.
There was also a need for political accommodation, Shastri said.
They were to give political representation to groups such as lower castes, tribal and backward communities, voting states and political allies, he said.
Among the high-level ministers who resigned was Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was in charge of the ministries of information technology and social justice. Prasad had been spearheading sweeping new laws to govern social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, which critics say will affect discourse online.
Commentators have said that even with a new face, the government faces a daunting task to get pandemic-stricken India back on track.
