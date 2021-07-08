Prime Minister Imran Khan takes note of couple’s assault in Islamabad





In this file photo taken on November 19, 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint press conference with the Afghan president at the presidential palace in Kabul. AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan learned on Thursday of an incident in the capital where a couple were stripped naked and assaulted by an influential man and his accomplices.

According to Geo News, the prime minister telephoned IG Police Islamabad and asked for details of the incident.

“The police should use all their energies to bring all the accused to justice and share the report with the Prime Minister’s office,” he added.

Referring to the suspects, Usman Mirza and his accomplices, Prime Minister Khan said such people “do not deserve concessions”.

Earlier today, four men were arrested by police in connection with the case and taken into police custody.

The main defendant, Usman Mirza, and his two accomplices Hafizur Rehman and Farhan Shaheen Awan, were arrested by police after a video of an assaulted couple sparked outrage on social media, with #ArrestUsmanMirza appearing on the main trends.

The fourth accused named in the FIR was arrested later today, according to an Islamabad police update on his Twitter account.

Police said other videos were also found on the cell phones of the arrested men. They were produced in court and pre-trial detention was obtained.

A case against the men was registered at the Golra police station under section 341 (punishment for unjustified duress), 354A (assault or use of criminal force against a woman and the stripping of her clothes), 506 ( ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult a woman’s modesty) of the Pakistani Penal Code, Dawn reported.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman said all culprits involved in the incident will be brought to justice.

In the disturbing video, Mirza can be seen fighting and harassing the young couple fiercely in a room full of other men. Older videos showing the accused’s weapons also appeared later.

Mirza threatened the young man and the young woman when some people tried to stop him. He is a merchant of goods.

Islamabad SSP Operations Mustafa Tanveer told “Geo Pakistan” that an initial investigation is underway and that a special team has been set up for the case, made up of senior police officials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/861356-pm-imran-khan-takes-notice-of-assault-on-couple-in-islamabad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos