China and Xi score low on perception indicators (Pew survey)







The dragon’s imprints in geopolitics and the global economy have multiplied over the years. But in the process, Beijing appears to have thwarted the public’s perception of itself, according to the findings of a Pew Research Center investigation. More people now have an unfavorable opinion of Beijing, compared to a few years ago.

The US think tank conducted the survey in 17 countries, spread across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The opinion was solicited from nearly 19,000 adults on various parameters, such as China’s respect for individual freedoms, its management of the Covid crisis and Xi Jinping as a world leader.

China has performed poorly on the issue of respecting the personal freedoms of its citizens, with respondents from all countries strongly disagreeing with Beijing. But China is doing much better on the issue of its management of the Covid crisis. 11 of the 17 countries, including most European countries, felt that Beijing had handled the crisis reasonably well. Opinion has shifted more in favor of China over the past year.

However, the United States, Sweden and the Asia-Pacific countries had a different opinion. President Xi Jinping has emerged as China’s most powerful leader in recent years. However, his positions on several foreign policy and global affairs issues have failed to instill confidence in the world at large, as the Pew Inquiry revealed. Almost no country is fully decoupled from China, when it comes to trade and economic relations. Yet, with the exception of Singapore, all other countries have preferred the United States to China for closer economic ties. The Pew survey found that opinion about China varied according to ethnic and national identities in Taiwan and Singapore, which have a large ethnic Chinese population. Additionally, older people were generally less inclined to China than younger adults.

The survey was limited to only three regions of the world. No opinion was sought in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East or South Asia, where many countries have close ties to China.

