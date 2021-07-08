Is Dharmendra Pradhan the most educated Minister of Education appointed by Narendra Modi since 2014? – Edexlive





Education ministers under the two terms of the Modi government have not been spared their share of controversy. When it comes to their credentials, it’s hard to say who wins the race – Smriti Irani and Ramesh Pokhriyal both saw their credentials questioned at different times while in the MHRD. Newly appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with a master’s degree in anthropology, appears to be the most educated of the bunch – with no disputes over his degree. Pradhan, originally from Talcher in Odisha, holds a graduate degree in anthropology from Utkal University in Bhubaneswar. He is a former student of Talcher College, where he began his political journey as president of the students’ union. Going back a little further in time, Prakash Javadekar was in charge of the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), now renamed the Ministry of Education, from 2016 to 2019. He was the only minister in charge of MHRD who was not involved in a controversy over his degrees until Pradhan. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Pune. His successor Smriti Irani has, however, had a long-standing controversy over his qualification. Irani served from 2014 to 2016 and was the MHRD Prime Minister of the Modi era. Her educational controversies have shifted from claiming to be a graduate to the former TV star accepting that she never finished college – at different times. In the affidavit she submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in 2004, she claimed to have a BA from Delhi University in 1996. In 2014, she stated that her degree the highest was the school’s BCom Part 1. of Open Learning (Correspondence), University of Delhi. This subtly points out that she never completed the entire course but only passed the Part 1 exams. The 2019 Affidavit makes this clear and mentions that she did not complete the course. . But in this case, she can’t mention it under her qualification – her highest qualification is that she graduated from high school, or how we say it in India, 12th pass. Ramesh Pokhriyal probably has the most sketchy educational record that a Minister of Education has had during the Modi regime. For starters, just after taking the oath of office as Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, a petition to President Ram Nath Kovind claimed that he did not have a suitable doctorate. Well, he wasn’t entirely wrong. Pokhriyal received two DLitts – a doctorate (Honoris Causa) from Graphic Era University (reputed to be a university) and Uttarakhand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya – but he never completed a doctoral thesis in his life. He holds a master’s degree from HNB Garhwal University in Srinagar in 1986, but never mentioned his high school or bachelor’s degree anywhere. Additionally, he appears to have completed his Masters in no particular field – no subject was mentioned in any of his affidavits or correspondence from his media office. We can only hope that Pradhan does not get caught up in such controversy and works hand in hand with Minister of State Dr Subhas Sarkar, a professional gynecologist and politician from West Bengal who has become a member of the cabinet. from the first time during the redesign.

