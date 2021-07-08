Nobody asked the government for American military bases, the Prime Minister mentioned it “all alone”: Bilawal – Pakistan





PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Thursday that the impression that Prime Minister Imran Khan had “taken a stand” against the United States by refusing to allow them to set up military bases in Pakistan was false because, in fact, no one had asked the government for the bases.

Addressing a public rally in Haveli during his campaign for the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, Bilawal claimed that only the PPP took a stand against Washington and closed bases during his tenure.

“You must have heard that the United States will not receive bases and the Prime Minister has taken a stand.

“To tell you the truth, nobody even asked him, nobody called him, nobody asked him for a base, he says it all by himself,” said the leader of the PPP.

Prime Minister Imran last month categorically declared that Pakistan would allow absolutely no bases and uses of its territory in the United States for any kind of action inside Afghanistan.

Absolutely not. We are not going to authorize any bases, any kind of action from Pakistani territory to Afghanistan. Absolutely not, the Prime Minister told Axios on HBO in an interview. The video clip of the Prime Minister’s statement went viral on social media and was widely shared by government accounts.

Bilawal in his speech said that the retired former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf provided bases for the United States and it was the PfP that shut them down. “If today they are still closed, then because of who? Because of the PPP, ”he added.

He recalled that after the Salala incident in 2011, the then parliament had taken a position on shutting down U.S. bases and shutting down NATO supply lines until the U.S. apologize for having martyred Pakistani troops.

“And this strength only resides in a national and democratic parliament, this puppet government does not have this strength to do such great things,” he said, referring to the PTI government.

Bilawal claimed that the PPP was the only political party that could look India and the United States in the eye and respond to them while continuing to work with China without compromising the rights of the people or bowing to anyone. . “If you support us, no world power can stand in your way,” he told the rally audience.

Taking on the central government, he said he was “wresting roti, kapra aur makaan (bread, clothes and house)” from the people who were now looking to the PPP for power by becoming the voice of the people.

The PPP leader also criticized Prime Minister Imran for his approach to the Kashmir issue and said he had failed to live up to the hopes of his people.

“We don’t want a prime minister who prays for [Indian PM Narendra] Modi’s electoral success while sitting in Islamabad and said: “God willing, Modi wins the election so that the Kashmir issue can be resolved,” “he said, in a taunt to Imran .

Apparently referring to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal said: “We also don’t want a prime minister who invites Modi to his weddings. We are among you and you are from us. If anyone is from us. is your adversary and enemy then they are our adversary and enemy. How come you celebrate happiness with them and share sorrow with you (the people of AJK)? “

He said the PPP was the only party that could never reach a “deal” on Kashmir, as its origins lay in the Kashmir issue and its leaders had never “met or shaken hands with Modi”.

“If there is one party that can respond while looking into each other’s eyes with Modi, it is neither PML-N nor PTI but only PPP.”

Again apparently referring to the PML-N, Bilawal said “we respect them a lot and want them to be in opposition” so that the government of the day can be kicked out, but “we want them to be a party. sher (lion), not a cat. “

“The cat runs away but the lions remain among its people and face challenges. We want whoever is your representative to stay with you and not run away.”

Claiming to have witnessed all political parties and their candidates, he said that only the PPP candidate could truly represent the people of Haveli.

Bilawal said if the PPP gets a majority government in the next polls, its first task on day one would be to increase the wages, pensions and livelihoods of young people. “We believe that when we support people and put money in your hands and in your pockets, the whole economy can grow that way,” he added.

Maryam warns of attempts to ‘steal’ elections

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also addressed a rally in Chattar Klass to kick off her party’s election campaign for the AJK elections.

Maryam said she had repeatedly received messages from AJK towns inquiring about her arrival in the area. “I also know that Nawaz Sharif is greatly missed by the Kashmiris,” she told the rally.

“For perhaps the first time in history, the PML-N stands tall despite pressure and attempts to steal Kashmir’s elections,” she added.

“People eyeing Kashmir’s votes to steal elections, listen intently with ears wide open, the PML-N is not the same PML-N as before. It has learned to reclaim the stolen seats from your throat “Maryam said, warning that the party would follow such elements to the end if they tried to” steal “the election.

