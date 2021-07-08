Donald Trump sues Google, Facebook and Twitter over censorship allegations





Former US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against tech titans Google, Twitter and Facebook, along with their CEOs, alleging censorship of conservative views, Reuters reported.

Reuters

This is the latest escalation following Trump’s permanent ban on Twitter and a two-year suspension of Facebook and Instagram for public safety concerns following the U.S. Capitol riots, led by his supporters , earlier this year.

What is Trump’s crusade

The report says Trump is seeking class action status for lawsuits in Miami federal court, which would allow him to sue tech CEOs on behalf of a larger group of people who he says have been unjustly silenced.

He further argued that the suspensions violated the right to free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment to the US Constitution. However, the three California-based social media platforms are private and therefore subject to different rules.

Reuters

Trump announced at a press conference that he was the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit filed with the Southern District of Florida. The case seeks the immediate restoration of its social media accounts and seeks to prevent any similar censorship of its activities in the future. Trump also said he was asking the court to impose “punitive damages” on Google, Twitter and Facebook.

Trump’s legal effort would be backed by the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), a nonprofit created by former Trump officials and focused on perpetuating Trump’s populist policies.

Experts deem the trial “unfounded”

None of the named tech companies have yet responded to the lawsuit. But experts argued that the lawsuit is without merit since the main argument citing the First Amendment does not prevent private sector companies from regulating content on their platforms. They said it is possible that Trump may pursue the lawsuits instead to gain attention.

Reuters

And that makes perfect sense. Since losing access to his social media accounts, Trump’s popularity in the media has taken its toll. According to SocialFlow data via Axios, clicks on Trump’s stories fell 81% from January to February, 56% from February to March, and 40% from March to April.

Trump knows it. A team led by its former spokesperson, Jason Miller, launched a Twitter clone, GETTR last Sunday, touting it as an alternative to Big Tech sites. But the social network has already encountered problems as hackers have scratched the e-mail addresses of more than 85,000 of its users.

Threat actors were able to take advantage of the poor API implemented on Trump’s recent social media platform, Gettr (@GettrOfficial).

This allowed them to extract usernames, names, bios, bdays, but most importantly, emails that were supposed to be private, from over 85,000 users. pic.twitter.com/NsKyz9zHmQ

Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) July 6, 2021

But it is not finished. The social network, supposed to appeal to the anti-China Trump lobby, apparently backed by Guo Wengui, a fugitive Chinese billionaire, an ally of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

