Jokowi asks regional chiefs to prepare to anticipate increase in COVID-19 cases

President Joko Widodo has called on all regional chiefs to make various preparations in anticipation of the rapid spike and spread of positive corona cases in recent weeks, which have been triggered by the delta variant. This was followed by a spike in cases outside of Java and Bali.





I also ask all governors, regents and mayors of the island of Java and Bali, as well as those outside of the island of Java, to continue to descend. “Check in the field, control preparations, whether it is drugs, medical devices, oxygen cylinders and also isolation places that must always and need to be prepared, ”he said after reviewing the preparation of the place of isolation at Pasar Rumput Flats. , Jakarta, Wednesday (7/7) evening.

On this occasion, he said, Tower 1 of Pasar Rumput Flats is ready to accommodate 2,060 people. Towers 2 and 3, which should accommodate 5,950 people, can be used over the next three days. This apartment will later be used as an isolation place for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms and people without symptoms (OTG).

Finally, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the doctors, health workers and all the volunteers who have worked morning, afternoon and night to deal with COVID-19, he said.





Micro PPKM clamping

Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said there had been a 34% increase in active COVID-19 cases outside of Java and Bali. Bed occupancy rate (bed occupancy rate /The BOR) for corona patients in the isolation room and intensive care is already over 60%. Therefore, the government will strengthen the policy of enforcing restrictions on micro-community activities (PPKM) in 43 districts / towns outside of Java and Bali.





The government has confirmed that from July 6 to 20 it will be tightened. In this tightening with strict assessment, level 4 assessment, it was determined that 43 districts / cities will be tightened, Airlangga said.

The tightening applies, inter alia, to the town of Banda Aceh, the town of Bengkulu, the town of Jambi, the town of Jambi, the town of Pontianak and the town of Singkawang in West Kalimantan; the town of Palangkaraya in Central Kalimantan; and in Bintan and Batam in the Riau archipelago.

In the context of the tightening of Micro PPKM, Airlangga called on regional chiefs to prepare the infrastructure to suppress the spread of the corona virus epidemic in his region. One of them is increasing testing and follow-up.trace) according to the standards of the World Health Organization (World Health Organization/WHO).

The workplace must be at 75% work from home (WFH), then also concerns a restaurant (maximum capacity) of 25 percent and (operating) until 5:00 p.m., and the rest is in-carry. Then shopping centers such as malls, the store was closed at 5:00 p.m. local time, he explained.

Airlangga said regional chiefs must allocate eight percent of General Allocation Fund (DAU) and Revenue Sharing (DBH) budgets to handling the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Airlangga has asked regions to also increase the capacity of beds in hospitals for COVID-19 patients by 20 to 40%.





On the same occasion, the head of the task force (Satgas) for handling COVID-19, Ganip Warsito, said his party would deploy 452,846 members of the special task force to enforce health protocols outside Java. and Bali to strengthen the PPKM Micro.

The number of staff, he said, will also be added from the special security of various crowd centers and agencies. Staff, Ganip said, will oversee individual discipline following sanitary protocol, namely the discipline of wearing masks, keeping distance and preventing crowds.

The level of compliance has indeed decreased, this is what we will increase with the participation of various institutions, communities so that we are more disciplined, explained Ganip.

PPKM emergency outside of Java-Bali





University of Indonesia epidemiologist Pandu Riono told VOA that the emergency PPKM is expected to be implemented in a number of areas outside of Java and Bali that could see a spike in cases of COVID-19. According to him, this method is quite possible to suppress the spread of the epidemic of corona virus.

PPKM Mikro means this cannot be done entirely, so it has to be a region. For example, anywhere in Sumatra, Kalimantan only. Because if you wait, like in Java and Bali, it’s too late, you have to prevent, not put out the fires, Pandu said.

In addition, Pandu explained that the government should conduct massive and effective communication to change people’s behavior so that they are more disciplined in implementing health protocols. However, during the pandemic, he did not see the government do this. As a result, the level of community compliance in implementing health protocols decreases. In fact, he said, this change in behavior made a big enough contribution to ending a pandemic.

Because we don’t have a target to control the pandemic, so yes we are being pushed by the virus, we are not controlling the virus, he concluded. [gi/ft]