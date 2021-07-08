Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ image and Turkey’s economy are both damaged





F OR A MOMENT , Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had reason to hope that the storm unleashed by Sedat Peker, a mobster in exile with a YouTube account and an ax to settle with Mr. Erdogan’s government, would end. Mr Peker, who took to social media to launch charges of corruption, drug and arms trafficking and murder against senior officials in the ruling Justice and Development party ( IF ), announced on June 20 that it would temporarily stop uploading new videos. The mafia boss, who is believed to be living in the United Arab Emirates, said local authorities warned him that he was at risk of being assassinated. Mr. Erdogans’ relief was short lived. Just a day after Mr Pekers’ revelation, the Americas Department of Justice announced that Austrian police had arrested a Turkish businessman, Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, who was featured in some of the videos. The ministry accuses Korkmaz of laundering more than $ 133 million in proceeds from a fraud scheme through accounts in Turkey and Luxembourg. The businessman is said to have teamed up with two members of a Utah-based polygamous cult and a fuel company owner to defraud the US treasury of hundreds of millions of dollars by filing bogus credit claims for tax on renewable fuels. Mr Korkmaz and his company reportedly spent the money on an airline, hotels in Turkey and Switzerland, a beachfront property in Istanbul and a 46-meter-long yacht. They also tried to cultivate a relationship with Mr. Erdogan. Jacob Kingston, who pleaded guilty to his participation in the scheme two years ago, has previously been pictured with the Turkish president at an Invest in Turkey event. Mr. Korkmaz, who denies any wrongdoing, can now have interesting conversations with US investigators. Mr Peker claims Mr Korkmaz, who is also under investigation in Turkey, escaped the country late last year thanks to a denunciation by the interior minister. The mobster also disclosed the names of a number of government heavyweights, including Mr. Erdogans, the last prime minister and head of the Turkish defense procurement agency, as well as judges, police chiefs and pro-government journalists, who he said stayed with Mr. Korkmazs. classy hotel, mostly free. The chances of a formal investigation into Mr. Pekers’ allegations are slim. But Mr Erdogan has not been able to remove the sting of the scandal. IF proponents who swallowed evidence of corruption when the economy boomed are less forgiving today, as soaring prices and collapsing currency devour their income. The inflation rate climbed to 17.5% in June, its highest level in two years. The lira fell to new lows against the dollar (see chart), most recently after Mr Erdogan said he asked the central bank to start cutting interest rates. The World Bank suggests that the economic crisis, made worse by the covid-19 pandemic, pushed up to 1.6 million Turks into poverty last year alone. For the first time in years, the Turkish president appears vulnerable. Support for his IF The party has fallen to 26%, the lowest since its launch two decades ago, according to a poll by Turkiye Raporu, a research group. If a presidential election were held today, Erdogan would lose to one of the top three potential candidates, polls suggest. Elections are scheduled for 2023. 58% of Turks, as well as the main opposition parties, want them sooner. Mr Erdogan also appears to be losing touch. The Turkish strongman recently ordered state institutions to curb spending and halt real estate and construction projects. (The presidential office was, of course, excluded.) A few days later, a handful of newspapers published images of a presidential estate valued at 640 million lire ($ 74 million), complete with a swimming pool and a Turkish crescent shaped beach. , built for Mr. Erdogan on the Mediterranean coast of the country. For a leader who always proclaims himself a man of the people, this is hardly a good thing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/europe/2021/07/10/recep-tayyip-erdogans-image-and-turkeys-economy-are-both-taking-a-battering The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos