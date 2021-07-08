Terrorism resurfaces, says Maryam in Muzaffarabad





PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a rally in Chattar Klas village, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, July 8, 2021. YouTube / HumNewsLive

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Thursday that “terrorism is once again rearing its ugly head in Pakistan”.

“Never in its 70-year history has the country experienced the decline it has experienced over the past three years,” she said at a rally at Azad Jammu. and Kashmir, in the city of Muzaffarabad.

Maryam was in the area to launch the party’s campaign for the July 25 elections to the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Maryam scorned the PTI-led government, and in particular Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling it a “calamity” that has been “imposed on Pakistan” for the past three years.

She said the prime minister had “ceded Kashmir to India”.

The PML-N vice president accused the prime minister of coming to power with stolen votes and that a similar attempt was made in the Daska polls. The race was ultimately won by PML-N.

Maryam said that this time too, if there was an attempt to steal the election, the party would not stand idly by.

Chattar Klas address

Earlier in the day, she had spoken an address in the village of Chattar Klas.

At first, the leader of the PML-N sought to remind the assembly that she was a Kashmiri with Kashmiri blood flowing through her veins.

She said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Kashmiris on both sides of the divide.

The PML-N vice-president said that the “son of Kashmir” Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (supreme party) “will fight all fights” for the Kashmiris.

“He will fight for your rights, he will fight for your independence and he will ensure that victory falls into your hands,” she said.

Maryam went on to refer to a video in which there were threats to “break her”, and she said her father called her and expressed concern for her safety, but at the same time told her that she should go to Kashmir. “You have nothing to fear from the Kashmiris.”

She said she wished to pay tribute to AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and all the PML-N workers, who despite attempts to “steal the elections”, “stood up like a mountain”.

Dismissing the impression she says has been put forward by the government that the PML-N is struggling to find candidates for the election, she said the party received at least 10 and up to 20 nominations from each district.

Referring to two PML-N members who allegedly left ship to ally with the government, she said if the government is so confident that it has a large number of candidates for the election, “why did you felt the need to shoot two of ours? “

Maryam also paid tribute to Raja Abdul Qayyum, who, despite losing a ticket this time against Raja Ibrar Hussain, continued to support the party and his cause. “It shows us how big a heart he has,” she said.

“This is why I launched the electoral campaign from his house,” added the vice-president of the PML-N.

She said the main rally will take place today in Muzaffarabad, where she has “a lot of important things to say”.

“I will of course talk about Kashmir which is why I am here but I will also talk about how when the one who stole your votes deprived you of wheat, sugar, electricity and medicine, what things you have to ask him, what you need to ask Imran Khan. “

She said she will explain why when Nawaz Sharif was Prime Minister, the Indian Prime Minister came to Pakistan, and why when Imran Khan “came to power after stealing your votes”, the Indian government had the audacity to change the status of Kashmir. .

“And after that has been done, [the prime minister] says: ‘What can I do?’. “

“Do 220 million people look to you for this? For you to go barter out of Kashmir and come back and say something like that?” she asked the Prime Minister.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan “can only shed tears that the Indian Prime Minister does not receive his phone calls or that the US President does not send him an invitation for a visit.”

Maryam asked what happened to the government’s plan to maintain a two-minute silence every week for occupied Kashmir over its self-governing status having been illegally stripped by India, which continues to maintain the region under siege.

“These two minutes of silence are nowhere to be seen and instead you have been absolutely silent on the issue ever since,” she told the Prime Minister.

She told those seeking to “steal the election”: “Listen! The Noon Muslim League is not the Noon Muslim League of the past. The Noon Muslim League now knows how to wrest every stolen seat away from you.”

Reminding people of the Daska by-election, she said every party member now knows “how to stop vote theft”.

“Whoever stole the elections in 2018, still has to use such tactics three years later,” said Maryam.

Turning to the Gilgit-Baltistan election, where seven of the party’s members emerged as renegades, she said that “despite being eligible and winning horses, they all lost”.

“PML-N may not have won, but your defectors lost too.”

She said that in Britain you have to fight against a gentle man like Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, “but here you have a man like Raja Farooq Haider”.

“If you steal this election remember this, Raja Farooq Haider and PML-N AJK, along with Maryam Nawaz, will hunt you down until the end of days.”

She said AJK PM “is not an easy man to beat.”

Maryam has pledged to support Raja Farooq Haider if he organizes a protest against Shahrah-e-Dastoor.

In the end, she asked the assembly to pledge to protect their votes and “drive out all vote stealers.”

