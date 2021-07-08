Donald Trump’s son Barron towers over Melania in new photos





Way of life

Jul 8, 2021 4:34 AM 3 minutes to read

Former United States First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump leave the Trump Tower in Manhattan today. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump’s son has reached new heights – literally – as seen in footage of him leaving Trump Tower with his mother.

Barron Trump was seen towering over Melania this week, as mother and son were pictured leaving the New York address where the former first family was staying in the city.

Photos show Barron, 16, walking next to his mother and carrying her Louis Vuitton bag, while Melania carries a black $ 15,000 Hermes Birkin bag.

Former President Donald Trump last month told a crowd at a GOP convention in North Carolina that Barron is now 6 feet 7 inches (2.06m) tall.

Donald is reportedly 6ft 3in (1.90m), while Melania, a former model, is 5ft 11in (1.80m).

Barron is notoriously shy in front of cameras, his family protecting him from public scrutiny while he lived in the White House. He has rarely been seen in public this year since returning to the Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

In an article published in October, Melania revealed that her son contracted Covid-19, just as his parents did last year.

As for his father, recent reports claim Donald will be moving to Bedminster, New Jersey to set up his new political and fundraising activities. It’s not clear if Melania and Barron will join him.

Donald, Barron and Melania Trump walk the South Lawn of the White House last August. Photo / Getty Images Barron Trump with his family last August. Photo / Getty Images Barron with his parents in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the former president filed a lawsuit against three of the country’s biggest tech companies, claiming he and other conservatives were wrongly censored. But legal experts say lawsuits are likely doomed, given existing legal precedents and protections.

Related Articles

Trump announced the action against Google’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, as well as companies Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai, at a press conference on Wednesday in New Jersey, where he demanded that his accounts be reinstated .

Trump has been suspended from platforms since January, when his supporters violently stormed the Capitol building, trying to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Businesses have raised concerns that Trump will incite further violence and have kept him locked out. All three declined to comment on Wednesday.

“We call on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to order an immediate end to the illegal and shameful censorship of the American people by social media companies,” Trump said of the documents. “We’re going to hold the big tech very responsible.”

