Pakistan provides vital medical supplies to help Bangladesh fight COVID-19





Pakistani High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui (left) hands over financial assistance to President Ahsania Mission Kazi Rafiqul Alam. 10 ventilators, 20 C-PAP breathing apparatus, 10 beds and other equipment have been provided. Pakistan has contributed $ 3 million to SAARC’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund to support regional efforts, the high commissioner said in Dhaka. Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital, which is located in Dhaka.

Pakistan has provided vital medical supplies to aid Bangladesh in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a statement from the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka said on Thursday.

The statement said life-saving equipment was provided to Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital, located in Dhaka.

The equipment, which will be used in a separate COVID-19 ward of the hospital, includes 10 ventilators, 20 C-PAP respiratory aids, 10 beds, an elevator for the hospital building and a vehicle to the hospital. use by service personnel.

High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui this afternoon handed over financial assistance to President Ahsania Mission Kazi Rafiqul Alam for locally sourced items.

On this occasion, High Commissioner Siddiqui underlined Pakistan’s vision of regional partnerships for peace and sustainable development while reiterating its commitment to fight against the impact of the pandemic jointly with the countries of the region, in particular Bangladesh. , with whom he maintains fraternal links.

In this regard, the High Commissioner recalled a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina last year on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of regional cooperation, the high commissioner mentioned that Pakistan has contributed $ 3 million to SAARC’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund to support regional efforts in the joint fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our cooperation with Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital is a strong expression of solidarity and support for the Bangladeshi sisters and brothers in their fight against COVID,” he said.

It is also a testament to Pakistan’s strong commitment to promote regional cooperation within the framework of SAARC, added the high commissioner.

Ahsania Mission Chairman Alam thanked the Pakistan High Commission for their timely contribution and briefed the High Commissioner on the hospital’s various plans.

