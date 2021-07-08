President Jokowi orders fast-track integration of public services





IDXChannel – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked the Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform (MenPANRB) Tjahjo Kumolo to continue to encourage the integration of public services through the establishment of Public Service Malls (MPP). Jokowi hopes that the benefits offered by the MPP will be felt in all provinces / regencies / cities of Indonesia. As is known, until June 2021, up to 43 provincial deputies were operating throughout Indonesia. “We can encourage regional leaders by inviting them to imitate studies in regions where public services are already good. When they return home, we will continue to monitor whether they have implemented what we have seen in cities / regencies that have good services, ”Jokowi said as he chaired an internal meeting with discussions related to the virtual index of corruption, democracy and the Indonesian public. services, Thursday (8/7) ./ 2021. He said that the public services resulting from the bureaucratic reform must be continuously improved. The reason for this is the high demands of society, which urge all levels of government to provide easier, faster and more professional services. On this occasion, President Jokowi also appreciated the increase in the public service index (PPI) which is quite significant from year to year. In 2017, the achievement of the PPI was 3.28. Then in 2018, the number of providers evaluated increased with an achievement index of 3.38. While in 2019, the PPI achievement was 3.63. Then in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the national PPI achieved was 3.84. “Raising the Civil Service Index can improve the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) index, this is very important because it is an assessment that has very large numbers,” he said. The measurement of the quality of public services through the PPI is carried out to obtain an overview of the performance of the provision of public services, improvement and improvement of the quality of public services, and the ranking of public services. public service delivery units. There are six aspects used in this assessment, namely service policies, HR professionalism, infrastructure, public service information systems, consultation and complaints, and service innovation. (NDA)

