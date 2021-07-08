Butterfly Effect: Big Tech unites the world … against it – OZY

There isn’t much that President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agree on. Indeed, they are the leaders of the two greatest rival powers in the world. Yet there is one political goal where they are on the same page: to curb the uncontrolled influence of Big Tech. It may not be good for everyone.

Last month, a U.S. federal judge dismissed a case brought by more than 40 state governments accusing Facebook of pursuing monopoly practices. The court also returned a case filed by the federal government in the kitchen, asking that it be returned with stronger evidence against Facebook within a month. It was a setback for Biden, but there is a bipartisan mood against Big Tech in America and the Federal Trade Commission, under his newly appointed head, Lina Khan, should keep the pressure on.

Some 7,000 miles away, Beijing ordered a ban on new downloads of the giant app Didi Chuxings, days after the company launched a successful IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. Didi, until recently an illustration of China’s growing technological dominance, faces antitrust charges. Regulators, it seems now, had also asked the company to delay its IPO in the United States. China has also cut the wings of e-commerce giant Alibaba, whose fintech spin-off Ant Group was forced to delay plans for a mega-IPO late last year.

The reasons for the mood against Big Tech are different in the US and China. But the rare and unspoken unity of purpose between the world’s two most powerful nations, otherwise opposed to each other, grants a range of other regimes with less transparent motives the geopolitical cover to quell criticism. and freedom of expression. This is an opportunity that countries from India to Nigeria and from Mexico to Poland are happily seizing.

In the United States, the Liberal reaction stems from the role played by companies like Facebook and Twitter in spreading false information and attempted electoral manipulation, in addition to the monopoly control these companies now have in their sectors. Meanwhile, the Conservatives insist that Facebook, Twitter and Amazon are institutionally biased against them.

The reasons why China is attacking its Big Tech are even simpler: The Communist Party, especially under President Xi Jinping, views any organization that grows large enough to potentially challenge its authority as a threat. The fact that Alibaba, for example, has more than 800 million active users means that more than half of the Chinese population now turns to the bulk of e-commerce and not to the party for many of their hardware needs. When big companies then demonstrate that they have independent ambitions like Didi did in moving forward with its IPO despite opposition from Beijing, the Chinese government decides it must intervene.

Whatever your views on the debate in America or China, Washington is not asking tech companies to block criticism of the government on social media, and Beijing is not claiming to be a democracy. But it’s much more murky with several other nations taking advantage of this moment to target social media platforms, often using the veil of democracy to impose restrictions that are more within China’s manual.

In February, as millions of farmers protested against Narendra Modi’s administration in India, the New Delhi government asked Twitter to block reports of news agencies and activists who shared content critical of the management. of the crisis by the Prime Minister. Twitter initially complied but then restored around 250 accounts. Then, in May, Twitter reported a fake post from a spokesperson for Modis’ party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, as manipulated media. The government asked the platform to remove the tag, but it refused to do so. The Modi government has removed legal protections from Twitter to make company officials directly responsible for all tweets posted on the platform, leaving them vulnerable to arrest.

The Indian government has also accused Twitter of failing to follow new IT rules that social media giants deem draconian. Among those rules is a requirement that companies allow the government to track messages from people who are then charged with any crime. WhatsApp is suing the Modi administration, arguing that the rule would force it to break its end-to-end encryption of messages.

But the country’s suave foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, justified the government’s actions using language the West can relate to. In a democracy, we have to ask ourselves the question. . . you have a big presence, (but) where is the responsibility? he asked recently, referring to Big Tech. So you have, in a sense, the opposite of the American Revolution, which consists of having representation and no taxation.

Meanwhile, Nigeria banned Twitter after the platform temporarily suspended the account of President Muhammadu Buhari, who posted a threat of violence against protesters in the Biafra region. And after Twitter and Facebook banned former US President Donald Trump, upsetting his supporters, other populist regimes in Mexico, Poland and Hungary proposed laws and international consensus to prevent such actions against their supporters. own leaders.

Certainly Big Tech faces the blame for fake news, monopolization, and tax evasion. But when regimes feel empowered to target multinational corporations in an attempt to stifle dissent, it’s not hard to imagine what they can do with opponents who wield far less power and influence.

Tech giants have the clout and the resources to maneuver, make deals with governments, and survive. But if space for political debate is restricted in the process, already fragile democracy in many parts of the world will suffer.