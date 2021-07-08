Trump Golf Club Charged Secret Service $ 10,000 For Rooms In May, Records Show | Donald trump





Donald Trump billed the Secret Service nearly $ 10,200 for his use of rooms at his New Jersey golf club in May, according to recently released files.

The May fee at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey totaled $ 10,199.52 for an 18-day stay, or about $ 566 per night at the resort.

The Secret Service also released documents, including a hotel request form covering the period May 28 to July 1, as well as invoices showing $ 3,400 in living expenses for January, February and early May. The agency did not disclose the reason for the charges, which were placed before Trump arrived.

Charging rent to his government-provided security agents is nothing new, as Trump has frequently billed the Secret Service for rooms used by his agents, even during his presidency, according to the Washington Post.

Currently, there is no law preventing Trump and his company from requiring the Secret Service to pay rent on his properties, and rates are at the discretion of Trump Organizations. The Secret Service is required by law to pay for whatever is necessary to rent rooms near its customers.

Joe Biden is the only other protected person to have billed the Secret Service rent. During his vice-presidency, Biden charged a monthly rent of $ 2,200 for his use of a cottage on his Delaware property. However, since becoming president, Biden has not charged the Secret Service rent.

The release of the bills comes as New York state prosecutors have announced criminal charges against the Trump Organization for its business dealings. The company and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg have been charged with tax crimes. Weisselberg and the company pleaded not guilty last week.

