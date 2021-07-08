Boris Johnson once again avoids paying the price for his cavalier attitude | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been formally exonerated for his free vacation on Mosquito Island at the expense of a Tory donor. But the convoluted case is just the latest proof of the seemingly cavalier attitude of prime ministers towards money and where or who it comes from.

He seems to care little about how his lifestyle will be financed. Friends have told reporters about his financial struggles after a costly divorce from his second wife, Marina Wheeler, and without the 250,000 a year he once earned writing columns for the Daily Telegraph.

The PM thought the issue of accepting 15,000 homes from Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross was almost too trivial to mention, insisting he had only declared it voluntarily.

It fits a pattern of behavior that saw a conservative peer Lord Brownlow initially shoulder the costs of designer Lulu Lytle’s lavish renovation of the Downing Street apartment, before questions were raised about the arrangement and Johnson said he was bearing the costs. himself.

Johnson’s new independent adviser on ministers ‘interests, Christopher Geidt, has called the prime ministers’ approach to the project reckless. Former chief adviser to the prime minister Dominic Cummings has said the original plan to pay for the renovation may have been illegal.

Even in the last legislature, the standards committee said Johnson was too laid back to obey the rules, eerily echoing the sentiment of his householder of Eton, who wrote to the Prime Minister’s father in 1982: I think he honestly believes that it is rude of us not to regard him as an exception, the one who should be free from the web of obligations that binds everyone.

Nearly 40 years later, Johnson still seems, at best, indifferent to playing by the rules or, now that he is a public figure, the importance of appearing to act with propriety.

His former close friend Jennifer Arcuri, who claims to have had a romantic relationship with him, received financial support for his tech company and accompanied the then mayor of London on a trade mission. Johnson insisted there was no interest to declare.

He awarded a peerage to Tory donor Peter Cruddas although the House of Lords watchdog suggested to Cruddas who had previously been embroiled in a money-for-access scandal, which he always denied shouldn’t be eligible. Cruddas gave 500,000 to the Conservative Party several days after receiving the peerage.

Johnson refused to fire Matt Hancock last month despite the Health Secretary apparently not declaring a personal relationship with a non-executive director of his own department, let alone breaking lockdown rules.

This followed the Prime Minister’s defense of Priti Patel to the conclusion by her former ethics counselor Sir Alex Allan that her conduct amounted to behavior that could be described as bullying. Allan subsequently resigned.

Johnson also defended Robert Jenrick after being accused of skewing a planning decision in favor of a Tory donor; and Gavin Williamson, who was sacked by Theresa May for leaking security secrets, which he firmly denies but has regained a place in cabinet after helping Johnson get MPs lined up in his leadership race from 2019.

Johnsons supporters insist there was no wrongdoing, pointing to various official reports, including on Mustique’s hiatus, which officially cleared him of breaking the rules. They blamed the financial chaos for sheer scatness and the defense of his cabinet colleagues for loyalty.

Wisdom at Westminster says Johnson’s ambiguous relationship to the rules little people follow is politically embedded. Admittedly, his colorful private life was no secret when he rose to an overwhelming majority in 2019.

But opposition parties are starting to see a silver lining that the mere accumulation of stories like these will ultimately help them overthrow the caricature of the Prime Minister as a harmless and lovable thug.