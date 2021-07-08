Michael Avenatti faces conviction in national news Nike extortion program





NEW YORK (AP) Michael Avenatti, the brash California lawyer who publicly fought with then-President Donald Trump before charges of criminal fraud on two coasts disrupted his rapid rise to fame, risks to be sentenced in one of those cases on Thursday.

More than a year after a jury found Avenatti attempted to extort millions of dollars from Nike by threatening the company with bad publicity, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe will convict him in Manhattan. Avenatti was convicted of attempting to extort up to $ 25 million from the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant while representing an organizer of the Los Angeles Youth Basketball League. Angeles, upset by Nike who had ended his sponsorship of the league.

Whatever the outcome, Avenatti faces trials in Los Angeles later this year on fraud charges and another trial next year in Manhattan, where he is accused of cheating on his former client, the star. Stormy Daniels porn, hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Avenatti, 50, represented Daniels in 2018 in lawsuits against Trump, often appearing on cable news programs to disparage the Republican as he explored the presidential bid against Trump in 2020, bragging that he would have no problem raising funds. Daniels said a date with Trump ten years ago resulted in her being paid $ 130,000 by Trump’s personal lawyer in 2016 to remain silent. Trump has denied the case.

Discussions about those aspirations evaporated when prosecutors in Los Angeles and New York charged him with fraud in March 2019. Prosecutors in Los Angeles said he was enjoying a lifestyle of $ 200,000 per months while fooling clients of millions of dollars and the Internal Revenue Service of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Charges alleging he cheated Daniels with the proceeds of a book deal followed weeks later. Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Gardephe on Tuesday rejected a request by Avenatti’s lawyers to dismiss his conviction in the Nike case for attempted extortion and honest service fraud. The judge wrote that the evidence showed Avenatti devised an approach to Nike designed to enrich himself rather than meet his client’s goals.

In written submissions on the sentence, prosecutors said Avenatti tried to get rich by arming his public profile in an attempt to force Nike to comply with his demands.

In a victim impact statement, Nike attorneys said Avenatti caused considerable harm to the company by falsely trying to link it to a scandal in which bribes were paid to families of college basketball players linked to the NBA to steer them towards powerful programs. An employee of Adidas, a competitor of Nike, was convicted in this lawsuit.

Lawyers said Avenatti threatened to cause billions of dollars in damage to Nike, and then falsely tweeted that criminal conduct at Nike was reaching the highest levels.

Former Avenatti client Gary Franklin Jr. said in a statement submitted by prosecutors that Avenatti’s action had devastated me financially, professionally and emotionally. Franklin was due in court on Thursday.

In their brief, Avenatti’s lawyers said their client had suffered enough, citing enormous public disgrace and a difficult stint in prison last year that ended after lawyers said he was particularly vulnerable. to coronavirus.

Although prosecutors have asked Gardephe to impose a million-dollar restitution order to help cover Nike’s legal fees, Avenatti’s lawyers have cited lack of financial loss as a ground for leniency.

There has been no financial loss for the victims, so there is no compensation in this case, they wrote. The fact that a federal white collar criminal case was brought despite this fact is in itself a significant mitigating factor.

