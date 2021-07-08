PM Modi’s new cabinet wipes out 23,132 crores for managing Covid | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet met on Thursday and took a series of measures regarding the country’s health infrastructure, amid the ongoing 2nd phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. In April 2020, the Cabinet had approved A 15,000 crore package for the emergency response to Covid-19, which has been used to the maximum to modernize the country’s health infrastructure, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. “Now we know what challenges we faced during the second wave of the pandemic. So in the second phase we are announcing a package of about 23 123 crore with the future in mind, “said the new Minister of Health. Rejoice in your leadership: tweet from Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla for Mansukh Mandaviya All state governments will be consulted to define a future roadmap so that oxygen, beds and essential drugs do not present a challenge for the country. Apart from that 23,000 crore, the Center will donate 15,000 crore and the state will give 8,000 crore, the minister said. “Can’t we use telemedicine? Can’t we teleconsult? All of this has been incorporated into this new package. State governments can also use this fund to bundle nursing students to strengthen infrastructure health, “said the new minister. Special emphasis on child health care The new Minister of Health mentioned health care for children when he announced the new package which includes the provision of 20,000 new intensive care beds. About 20 percent of it will be for children or will be used for hybrid purposes – for children and adults, the minister said. The package also provides for 736 district pediatric care units. The announcement comes amid fears that the 3rd wave of Covid, if it arrives in India, could have an impact on children The package will be implemented within nine months, from July to March, next year, Mandaviya said. “The maximum period is 9 months. We can do it even before the deadline depending on the situation,” said the Minister of Health. How the new Will the 23,000 crore bundle be used? 1. Integrated digital platform – telemedicine, teleconsultation 2,736 district pediatric care units 3. 1 crore for the buffer stock of drugs at state and district level 4. Pooling of medical interns, nursing students at the state level 5. 10,000 liters of oxygen storage in each district 6. Provision for the placement of 2.4 lakh beds. 7. Provision for the establishment of 20,000 intensive care beds, of which 20% for children 8. Provision for 150 responsive field hospitals comprising 2,500 and 5,000 beds. It was the first Cabinet meeting after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reshuffled his cabinet and abandoned several key faces of the council. Former Minister Prakash Javadekar, who was removed from his post on Wednesday, used to brief Cabinet decisions after the meeting. After Thursday’s meeting, new IB Minister Anurag Thakur briefed on the new decisions while Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and new Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya elaborated on the decisions of their respective departments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-s-new-cabinet-clears-new-rs-23-000-crore-package-for-covid-management-101625750791996.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos