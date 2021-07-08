Politics
Wolf Warrior diplomacy is built into China’s foreign policy, says Shivshankar Menon – ThePrint
New Delhi: According to former National Security Advisor (NSA) and Foreign Minister Shivshankar Menon, Wolf Warrior diplomacy is mainstreamed into China’s foreign policy, as evidenced by recent Communist Party of China centenary celebrations that have took place on July 1.
While discussing his new book, India and Asian geopolitics: the past, the presentMenon, who was also India’s envoy to Beijing, said that despite border tensions, China remains India’s biggest trading partner in 2020.
According to data from India’s Ministry of Commerce, bilateral trade between India and China amounted to $ 77.7 billion last year.
He added that India and China are “covering up” the border situation in Ladakh. Neither government has taken any irreversible steps or steps that would put the relationship on a much more adversarial trajectory… but there is also very little sign of a real conversation between them. Leaders did not speak Menon, currently visiting professor at Ashoka University, said addressing a online seminar hosted by Carnegie India.
The last time Premier Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met was at an informal summit in Mamallapuram in October 2019.
Despite several rounds of border disengagement talks, India redirected at least 50,000 additional troops at its border with China last week.
“China wants to dethrone the claims of liberalism”
When asked if the Indo-Chinese crisis was about ideology, Ashley Tellis, co-panelist and senior researcher at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said, “It’s not necessarily about ideologies… The Chinese simply want to dethrone the hegemonic claims of liberalism. They want to communicate to the world that liberalism cannot be the end point of history and that there must be room for alternatives. “
He added that Beijing sees a hierarchy in Asia where they expect India “to know its place”.
Meanwhile, Menon argued that the United States and China are engaged in “bounded” and “limited” competition. I don’t think we are in another cold war today. It is not just a bipolar situation between China and the United States … The United States and China have common interests, he said. They are linked economically at the hip and work together in other areas, creating “a much more complex situation” for the rest of the world, he added.
Menon said he was more pessimistic about Asia’s future because of Beijing’s growing “wolf warrior diplomacy”.
“In fact, I’m a little more pessimistic about the future of Asia. I have to say we saw the first signs of wolf warrior diplomacy, but thought maybe this was a response to internal developments in China and will pass once things calm down. But there is no sign of it. If anything, from everything we see with the centennial celebrations, it’s now getting hard-wired into China’s foreign policy in various ways, ”he said.
He suggested India to focus on partnerships with other countries, given that it has already bet on a multipolar world ”by exiting the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in November 2019.
