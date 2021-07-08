Republicans get a glimpse of the coming months filled with obstruction and extremism





New evidence is emerging of the GOP’s strategy of chaos heading into next year’s midterm elections under the decisive influence of Donald Trump.

The latest influx into the GOP circus confirms that the party, in the House at least, is almost exclusively a Trump-like grievance and spectacle force, rather than a serious legislative force or even conventional opposition. The impression was already aided by efforts by House Republicans to protect the ex-president and rewrite history in the face of the mob’s assault on Congress by his supporters.

This deepening reality is likely to ensure a brutal period in Washington before next year’s midterms and confirm the truism that in the country’s current remoteness there are almost no windows. to govern seriously between elections. Partisanship at any cost could be particularly perilous in an upcoming battle later this year to increase the government’s borrowing limit, which could put the national credit rating at risk.

A challenge and an opening for Biden

The uproar in the House – which only exacerbates the seething rage stirred up among Trump’s voters by his fraudulent election lies – poses both challenges and openings for the Biden administration. It could also influence the climate in which moderate Republican senators try to work with the White House to strike a bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Against the hell that rages in the conservative half of the country, Biden leads a remarkably conventional presidency, trying to restore traditional expectations of the office crushed by Trump.

He concluded an agreement on infrastructure. He has made several recent visits to swing districts in swing states to advance his program and the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine. And he’s targeting the political center in the suburbs that got him elected – even to the frustration of his liberal allies. So far, it works for the president. A new Washington Post / ABC News poll put its approval rating at 50%, a decent return given the country’s polarization. And 60% of Americans approved of his handling of the pandemic.

Worsening signs of extremism on the part of House Republicans could play into the president’s self-naming as a moderate voice for national unity and common ground – underscored again by his calls for Americans to bond together to eradicate Covid-19 over Independence Day weekend. They could also frighten moderate voters who, along with African Americans, were essential to his victory last November.

But GOP radicalism could also embolden progressives who think it naïve in trying to work with Republicans. And with the GOP preferred to win the House next year, given the frequent curse in the history of first-term presidents in midterm elections, Biden will face further pressure to convince moderate Democrats to ‘abolish Senate obstruction to allow for a broad Liberal agenda.

Chaos and obstruction can reign

The Republican Party’s obstructionist politics in the House were further focused on Wednesday in a video that shows Roy relishing the controversy over a multibillion-dollar spending bill Democrats want to pass alongside the infrastructure measure in order to get progressives to vote for compromise. .

“In fact, I say thank you to the Lord. Eighteen more months of chaos and inability to get things done. That’s what we want,” Roy is heard saying on the video distributed by a Democratic activist. .

The comments have dismayed traditionalists – and possibly Americans who think members of Congress are sent to Washington to do people’s business. Still, they are hardly surprising, as they reflect other rhetoric from senior Republican officials – including Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky – about their desire to thwart Biden’s presidency.

Of course, the disclosure comes at a time of national crisis with 600,000 Americans dead in a pandemic that has yet to be defeated and could be mitigated by unity. But that should come as no surprise to anyone who has seen the civic eruption in Washington and the GOP’s full adherence to Trump’s policy of grievance and destruction.

Roy’s response to the controversy has been instructive. He doubled down in a combative statement, saying he would “fight with every ounce of my being to stop the radical left – and the weak Republicans” to help secure a mid-term GOP victory. His reception of the fight reflected that he could help Roy, who, despite being a staunch conservative, has not always pleased Trump and could face a main challenge from an opponent loyal to the former president.

By itself, the Texas congressman is not doing anything extraordinary. It is perfectly legitimate for an elected congressman to try to block the successes of an opposition majority and a president. Fighting liberal tax laws, social policy, and other areas is probably exactly what Roy’s voters had in mind when they sent him to Washington.

Yet the only aspiration to thwart governance offers a damning commentary on the country’s fractured politics.

McCarthy’s medium-term strategy

McCarthy, since revisiting his initial criticism of Trump of the Capitol insurgency, has anchored his midterm election strategy on the former president. Seen in isolation, this is probably a smart bet. The general opposition of House Republicans is putting extreme pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to maintain her slim majority for important legislation in a party itself divided between more moderate Democrats and more moderate Democrats. progressive left activists. Still, it’s possible that some Republicans will break away, even in the House, and support the stand-alone infrastructure package.

Republicans already have an advantage in November 2022 due to a redistribution that could give them a handful of secure seats. And the key to winning will be to stir up fury among the Trump base to ensure a strong GOP participation.

So McCarthy’s tactics could be politically astute, even if they will dismay old-school conservatives attached to the party’s past values. After all, the GOP claimed to have made the world safe for democracy by winning a cold war against communism.

McCarthy’s tolerance for Greene, however, is beyond transactions and is a grim story of the modern character of the GOP.

The first-term lawmaker and Trump-backed conspiracy theorist sparked further outrage with a tweet that compared Biden administration teams offering vaccines to Nazi-era “brown shirt” militias who helped prepare the rise to power of Adolf Hitler. Greene’s new outburst of offensive and anti-Semitic rhetoric underscored the impunity with which the GOP views political extremism after allowing itself to become a channel for white nationalist sentiment during Trump’s presidency. And it happened just weeks after a visit to the Holocaust museum in Washington prompted Greene to apologize for likening the wearing of a mask to the Nazi pogrom against Jews.

CNN reported on Wednesday that McCarthy was working on how to staff Republican positions on the House Special Committee on the Insurgency. While he considers placing Trump allies on the panel – who would be able to politicize and disrupt his hearings – some allies believe he should also choose a more pragmatic voice, possibly including a lawmaker who has voted to certify the 2020 presidential election, CNN Mélanie Zanona reported.

But there is no doubt that the House minority leader wants to perform in front of a radical crowd. On Wednesday afternoon, he released a statement offering his office credibility to Carlson’s claims that he was being spied on by the National Security Agency on the orders of the Biden administration, for which the TV host is bombastic. produced no evidence.

“Our freedoms are preserved by the Constitution, the document creating the freest country in the world,” McCarthy said in an ironic statement of his reluctance to censor Trump’s continued assault on the founding values ​​of the United States.

It was yet another time when it was difficult to identify the dividing line between the Republican Party and the conservative propaganda media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/08/politics/republican-extremism-latest/index.html

